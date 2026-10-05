Eritrea: Egypt, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan Hold Four-Way Summit On Regional Security and Cooperation

El Alamein, Egypt — The presidents of Egypt, Somalia and Eritrea, along with Sudan's head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, held a four-way summit in the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein to discuss regional developments and ways to strengthen political and economic cooperation.

The summit brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudanese leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan following an invitation from Sisi.

The leaders held consultations on regional and international issues, with particular attention to strengthening political, trade and economic cooperation and coordinating their positions on matters of common concern.

They stressed the importance of respecting international law, particularly the sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity of countries in the region. They also underscored the principles of good-neighbourly relations and non-interference in the internal affairs of regional states.

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The leaders agreed on the importance of supporting national institutions and promoting political and peaceful solutions to regional conflicts, according to the statement issued after the summit.

Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity featured prominently in the discussions. The four leaders reaffirmed their support for Somalia's unity and independence and rejected any interference aimed at undermining the country's sovereignty.

They also specifically rejected recognition of what they described as "Somaliland", reiterating their backing for Somalia's territorial integrity.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not secured broad international recognition. The issue has become increasingly prominent in regional diplomacy following Israel's recognition of Somaliland in December 2025.

The summit also expressed support for the Somali government's efforts to combat Al-Shabaab and strengthen state institutions, including efforts to extend government authority across the country.

The four countries said continued regional coordination was important in addressing security and political challenges affecting the Horn of Africa and the wider Red Sea region.

The summit reflects growing efforts by Egypt, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan to coordinate their positions on regional security, sovereignty and political stability.