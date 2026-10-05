Nigeria: North-East Governors Urge Govt to Fast-Track Mambila Hydropower Project

The North-East Governors' Forum has urged the federal government to fast-track the completion of the long-delayed Mambila hydropower project

The North-East Governors' Forum has urged the federal government to fast-track the completion of the long-delayed Mambila hydropower project in Taraba State.

The governors made the demand in an 11-point communiqué issued on Saturday after their 13th meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State.

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They said a recent arbitration ruling had cleared a legal obstacle to the project and should provide an opportunity for the federal government to move ahead with its completion.

The governors consider the project important to improving electricity supply and driving economic development in the region.

The communiqué, signed by the forum's chairman, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, was read by its vice chairman, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The forum expressed concern over what it described as the apparent neglect of the Mambila hydropower project and urged the federal government to expedite its completion and commencement.

The governors also pointed to the Dadinkowa hydropower plant in Gombe State, which now supplies electricity to the national grid, as an example of what regional cooperation could achieve in addressing the North-East's power needs.

They said electricity supply had evolved from an issue handled independently by individual states into a shared regional development agenda.

The forum also urged member states to take advantage of Nigeria's electricity law and the region's solar potential to expand renewable energy projects, including solar power and mini-grids.

The governors further agreed to partner with Green Ville Energy to establish more compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas stations across the region, with the aim of reducing transportation costs.

They commended the federal government, through the North East Development Commission, for providing 10,000 electric tricycles, 10 electric buses and 300 electric taxis for the region.

The vehicles are expected to be launched later this month, according to the forum.

The governors also resolved to establish a regional air shuttle to facilitate the movement of people and goods within the North-East and to other parts of the country.

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They commended President Bola Tinubu's renewed attention to the Port Harcourt-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Maiduguri rail corridor and the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri highway.

The forum also called on the federal government to revisit oil exploration activities that commenced but later stalled in Magumeri and Gubio local government areas of Borno State.

Security, youth development

On security, the governors acknowledged progress in the fight against insurgency and commended the armed forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices.

They also renewed their commitment to addressing youth unemployment through improved access to education, vocational training, entrepreneurship, technology and employment opportunities.

The governors expressed concern over the impact of deforestation in the region and resolved to partner with the Forestry Research Institute to train forest management experts.

The meeting was attended by Governors Zulum, Fintiri and Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State.

Bauchi and Yobe states were represented by their deputy governors, Mohammed Auwal Jatau and Idi Barde Gubana, respectively.

The forum said its unity, since its inaugural meeting in Gombe in March 2020, had strengthened the region's collective voice in pursuing infrastructure and development projects.

The governors are scheduled to hold their 14th meeting in Gombe on 18 and 19 December.