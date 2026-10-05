Nigeria: 'Nigerians Should Be Patient With Tinubu - He Didn't Spoil the Country' - Hanks Anuku

"So the devil, you know, is better.."

Veteran actor Hanks Anuku has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying the country's challenges predate his administration and should not be blamed entirely on the president.

Anuku made the call during an interview on "The Honest Bunch", posted on the podcast's Instagram page on Monday.

The actor said the president inherited several problems and needed sufficient time to address them.

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Anuku also said he remained committed to Mr Tinubu's agenda despite the criticism directed at the president and his administration.

He said: "Nigeria has to be patient for the renewed hope of this man (Tinubu), and the country was not spoiled by him, you know. There were people there before him now.

"Why didn't they go and attack those people? He has to fix it now. He's doing great. Nigeria should be patient. We're in too much of a hurry. That's why everybody...", said Anuku.

'I wasn't paid'

Furthermore, the actor said Nigerians had no choice but to allow Mr Tinubu to complete two terms in office, insisting that his successor would not perform better than him.

He also stressed that nobody paid him to commend Mr Tinubu or praise the administration's performance.

"I'm going to be hanging out with Mr President himself. There's nothing you can do about that. He has to serve his term, his tenure, you know.

"No one pays me. How many people can be better than him because he's this and that? Most people who are going to come, maybe after, maybe they're even worse off. So the devil, you know, is better", said the actor.

Betrayal

Anuku also spoke about the betrayal he suffered from some of his friends and the loss of his wife during the interview.

Reflecting on the challenges he had endured from friends and within the entertainment industry, he said he remained grateful to God for keeping him alive.

Anuku noted, "It's difficult for somebody in Nigeria to help you. When I lost my woman, you know, mother of my children, it's deep, and it hurts. I was depressed a bit. Sometimes I'd miss her, and I just wanted to get out.

"It's all good now. God loves me more. Some friends betrayed me as well. Some want you dead. Some even want you to go mad and all that."

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Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the actor, while speaking during a testimony session at the Mountain of God International Ministry (SMOGIM) in Abuja, recounted how the death of the mother of his two children took a heavy toll on him and his career, leaving him close to completely shutting himself away from the world.

In several interviews, Anuku has spoken about the loss, describing it as one of the most painful experiences he has endured.

Following her death, the actor said he distanced himself from people and spent a considerable period in isolation as he struggled to cope with the loss. He said his religious experience eventually helped him find healing, peace and a renewed sense of purpose.

The actor also made headlines after videos circulated on social media, allegedly showing him suffering from mental health problems.

Anuku rejected the claims, insisting that he was not mentally unstable. He said the videos damaged his reputation, affected his career and subjected him to significant emotional distress.