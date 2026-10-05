Liberia: Green Cities, Partners Launch €375k Farm Resilience Project

Green Cities Inc. (GCI), in partnership with Action Against Hunger (AAH) and the Say No to Hunger Farmers' Cooperative, has launched a €375,000 agricultural initiative designed to strengthen food security, improve household nutrition and promote environmentally sustainable farming practices in Liberia.

The Nutrition and Organic Uptake for Resilient Inclusive Sustainable Harvest for Family Farms (NOURISH Family Farms) project is expected to directly benefit 600 smallholder farmers--360 women and 240 men--while indirectly reaching approximately 842,000 people in Nimba and Montserrado Counties.

The initiative is co-funded within the framework of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the European Union.

The project was launched Friday, October 2, 2026, during a National Inception Meeting held at the Royal Grand Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia, bringing together government officials, development partners, local authorities, farmers' representatives and other stakeholders.

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Providing an overview of the initiative, Green Cities' Program and Business Development Manager, Dalitso Kuphanga, said the project is designed to increase farmers' adoption of quality organic biofertilizers and biopesticides as a means of improving soil fertility, reducing crop losses and minimizing dependence on synthetic agricultural inputs.

Kuphanga said the project would also encourage diversified crop production and improved dietary practices, with the broader objective of strengthening household nutrition, protecting agro-biodiversity and helping farmers withstand climate and market-related shocks.

He said the initiative is expected to improve agro-biodiversity, farm productivity, household incomes and dietary diversity through sustainable agroecological practices by 2028.

At the launch, Green Cities Incorporated Board Chairperson and Deputy Minister of Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh Brunson, said Liberia's agricultural challenges cannot be effectively addressed through isolated interventions.

"Waste management, declining soil fertility, food insecurity, unemployment and environmental degradation should not be addressed in isolation," Brunson said.

She said the project would promote agroecological practices, expand farmers' access to organic biofertilizers and biopesticides, and support the production of nutrient-rich foods.

Brunson stressed that farmers must remain at the center of the initiative, noting that the success of NOURISH would ultimately depend on the ability of farmers to apply the knowledge, technologies and agricultural inputs being promoted.

"Our objective is to ensure that the knowledge, technologies and organic agricultural inputs promoted through this project translate into healthier soils, increased production, improved household nutrition and stronger farmer incomes," she said.

She further emphasized the partnership behind the initiative, noting that NOURISH is being implemented by Green Cities Inc. in collaboration with Action Against Hunger and the Say No to Hunger Farmers' Cooperative, with support from the ECOWAS Commission, the European Union and the Agence Française de Développement.

Brunson also pledged Green Cities' commitment to transparency, accountability and effective oversight throughout the implementation of the project.

Green Cities General Manager Marie Kpoto, meanwhile, urged participating stakeholders to remain focused on their respective responsibilities and work toward ensuring that the benefits generated by the initiative continue beyond the project's implementation period.

Speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Ambassador for Performing and Visual Arts Rose Kingston said the project comes at an important time for Liberia, where family farmers remain central to agricultural production and national efforts to improve food and nutrition security.

"As we transform agriculture, we must focus beyond increasing production," Minister Nuetah said in remarks delivered on his behalf.

He stressed the need for farming systems that are productive, resilient, commercially viable and environmentally sustainable.

The Agriculture Minister urged the project consortium to place farmers at the center of implementation, not simply as beneficiaries, but as partners in identifying, testing and adopting practical solutions that respond to their needs.

Under the NOURISH project, organizers plan to increase organic waste utilization from approximately 52 metric tons to 264 metric tons.

The project also has annual production targets of approximately 225 metric tons of biofertilizer and 3,600 liters of biopesticides.

For Action Against Hunger-Liberia, the initiative represents an effort to address food production and nutrition as interconnected challenges requiring coordinated solutions.

Country Director Sukhdev Sharma said NOURISH recognizes that agricultural productivity alone cannot guarantee improved nutrition and household well-being.

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"What makes NOURISH particularly relevant is its recognition that these challenges are interconnected and therefore require integrated solutions," Sharma said.

"Food security alone is not enough," he added. "Our shared objective must be to ensure that families, and particularly women and children, have access to diverse and nutritious diets that support healthy growth and development."

The launch brought together representatives of the Monrovia City Corporation, Paynesville City Corporation, ECOWAS partners, the European Union, Action Against Hunger, the Say No to Hunger Farmers' Cooperative, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Liberia Standards Authority, government institutions and other development stakeholders.

With implementation extending through 2028, the NOURISH Family Farms project is expected to strengthen the connection between organic waste management, sustainable agriculture, improved farm productivity and household nutrition, while supporting smallholder farmers to adopt practices designed to make their livelihoods more resilient to environmental and economic pressures.