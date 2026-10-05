Liberia: WAEC Gets New Registrar

MONROVIA — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appointed Nigerian education and assessment specialist Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut as its new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term.

Dangut, who officially assumed office on October 1, 2026, becomes the 14th Registrar of the regional examinations body and will serve until September 2031. He succeeds Alhaji Pateh Bah of The Gambia.

His appointment was ratified by WAEC's international governing board during the Council's 74th Annual Meeting held in Accra, Ghana, in March 2026.

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WAEC administers major examinations across its member countries, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which plays a central role in Liberia's secondary education system.

Dangut takes over at a time when WAEC continues to introduce technology into examination administration, security, marking and certification across the region.

His extensive background in examination technology and administration could be significant for member countries, including Liberia, as the Council continues efforts to modernize its assessment systems.

In a statement issued by WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Head of Public Affairs Demianus G. Ojijeogu described Dangut as an experienced test developer and administrator who has used Information and Communications Technology to improve examination development, administration and post-examination activities.

Born on October 2, 1967, Dangut holds a Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production, a Master of Science in Animal Science, a Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science, and a Master of Education in Administration and Planning.

He began his career in education in 1994 at St. Louis College in Jos, Nigeria, where he also worked as a WAEC examiner before joining the Council in 1998.

During more than two decades at WAEC, Dangut has held several senior positions, including Assistant Registrar in the Test Development Division in Ogba, Lagos; Head of Examinations Security; Deputy Branch Controller in Uyo and Bauchi; and Branch Controller in Yola.

He later served as Controller of the Post-Examinations Department, Zonal Coordinator in Ikeja, and Deputy Registrar and Head of the National Office.

According to WAEC, Dangut led several technological initiatives while serving as Head of the National Office, including the introduction of Computer-Based WASSCE, serialization of question papers and a Digital Electronic Marking System.

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He also oversaw initiatives including the Digital Certificate Portal, WAEC E-Study Platform and Digital Records Archive, as well as systems designed to improve examination logistics and the monitoring of examiners.

The technological reforms are particularly relevant as WAEC member countries seek to strengthen examination security, improve efficiency and modernize assessment and certification systems.

Beyond WAEC, Dangut has served on the boards of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and Grange Educational Foundation.

He has also represented WAEC on Nigeria's Joint Consultative Committee on Education and National Council on Education.

Dangut currently serves as the West African sub-regional representative on the Executive Board of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa.

He is also a Fellow of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

His five-year tenure is expected to coincide with WAEC's continued modernization of examination and assessment systems across its member countries, including Liberia, where thousands of students depend on the Council's examinations for progression to higher education and other opportunities.