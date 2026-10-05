Liberia: Somah - Don't Destroy History Over Superstition

FORQUELLEH — Liberian academic and environmental health specialist Dr. Syrulwa Somah has called for an immediate halt to the cutting of a historic cotton tree in Forquelleh Town, Panta District, Bong County, warning against destroying what he describes as an important community landmark based on unsubstantiated beliefs.

Dr. Somah, a native of Kokoyah District who is based in the United States, raised concerns following reports that some residents have linked the decades-old tree to recent deaths in the community.

He rejected the alleged connection and called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and relevant county authorities to intervene and assess the situation before the tree is completely removed.

According to Somah, the cotton tree has stood in the community for generations, serving as a landmark, meeting place and source of shade, making it part of Forquelleh's history and identity.

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He argued that there is no established evidence that the tree is responsible for deaths in the town and cautioned against allowing fear or superstition to determine decisions involving historic and environmentally important landmarks.

Instead, Somah urged residents and authorities to focus attention on challenges he believes pose more direct threats to community welfare, including inadequate healthcare, limited access to safe drinking water and poor road conditions.

He also raised environmental concerns about the removal of mature trees, arguing that large trees can help provide protection against strong winds, reduce soil erosion and contribute to the local ecosystem.

Somah questioned whether an environmental assessment was conducted or authorization obtained from the relevant authorities before the cutting began.

He called on authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the exercise and suspend further cutting until environmental officials can assess the tree and determine whether its removal is necessary.

Somah warned that communities risk losing important historical and cultural landmarks when decisions to destroy them are based on rumors or beliefs that have not been scientifically established.

He appealed to local and district authorities to preserve the tree pending an EPA assessment, arguing that future generations should have an opportunity to understand and appreciate landmarks associated with the history of their communities.

For Somah, the controversy also raises a broader question about how Liberia balances traditional beliefs with environmental protection, scientific evidence and the preservation of community heritage.