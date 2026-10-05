Liberia: TU Students Launch Peanut Butter Venture

HARPER — Thirty-two students of William V. S. Tubman University (TU) are putting entrepreneurship training into practice with the production and marketing of locally processed peanut butter in Maryland County.

The students, members of the TU/SAF Students Entrepreneurship Club, recently completed an intensive entrepreneurship program facilitated by the Sustainable Access Foundation (SAF), covering food processing, quality control, packaging, marketing, sales and basic business management.

They were formally certified over the weekend following completion of the training.

The initiative is part of Tubman University's efforts to strengthen practical entrepreneurship education and encourage students to transform locally available resources into marketable products, businesses and potential employment opportunities.

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Speaking during the certification ceremony, TU President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Olu Q. Menjay said university education should prepare students not only to seek employment but also to create opportunities for themselves and others.

"We do not want our students to leave Tubman University only with degrees; we want them to leave with the knowledge and practical skills to create opportunities for themselves and others," Dr. Menjay said.

He said Maryland County has significant agricultural resources that could contribute more to the local economy if they are processed and transformed into marketable products within the county.

According to Dr. Menjay, the university will provide the student enterprise with a processing machine to increase production capacity and improve efficiency.

He, however, cautioned the students that access to equipment alone would not guarantee success, urging them to maintain product quality, improve packaging, understand market demand and comply with relevant standards.

Dr. Menjay also encouraged the students to explore other locally available agricultural commodities, including coconut, as they consider diversifying their products.

TU Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Maria Fe Rebecca D. Gueta urged the students to embrace research, experimentation and innovation, stressing that successful entrepreneurship requires continuous improvement and an understanding of consumer needs.

Ben K. Collins, Director of TU's Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Incubation Center, said the university remains committed to providing students with practical experience in production, innovation, enterprise management and customer relations.

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Meanwhile, Club Vice President Francess N. Collins described the training as a "life-changing privilege," while Club President Alfred Summerville pledged the students' commitment to sustaining and expanding the initiative.

Representing SAF, facilitator Tibenkana Dennis reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to mentoring the students beyond the training program.

Dennis also donated a digital weighing scale to the club to support accurate measurements and consistency in production and packaging.

The partnership between TU and SAF is intended to give students an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in a practical business environment while promoting local value addition and youth entrepreneurship.

For the 32 certified students, the peanut butter venture represents an early test of whether the skills acquired through the program can be transformed into a sustainable commercial enterprise capable of generating income and potentially creating jobs.