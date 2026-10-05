Liberia: Charlyne Brumskine Backs Nyonblee

Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine-Dennis, daughter of the late Liberty Party (LP) founder Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, has thrown her support behind Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, urging her to carry on her father's political legacy and declaring that it is now her "time and season."

Brumskine-Dennis made the declaration over the weekend during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Liberty Party's headquarters in Grand Bassa County.

Her remarks came as she prepares to take up an appointment as a judge of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, a position she said would require her to step away from active political engagement.

"Today will be my last time," she told supporters, explaining that she was leaving Liberia to serve on the regional court in Nigeria.

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Brumskine-Dennis thanked Karnga-Lawrence for her support and leadership, particularly during the internal political disputes that engulfed the Liberty Party in recent years.

"On behalf of my mother, my father, this is your time, this is your season. Carry on the legacy. LP will govern this country one day," she declared.

She said her appointment to the ECOWAS Court was also a source of pride for Grand Bassa County and Liberia, telling supporters that she would represent the country on one of the region's most important judicial institutions.

"I am leaving you and going to Nigeria to represent Liberia on the biggest court in the region. I will be a judge, but it is the Bassa people and Liberia who I represent," she said.

Brumskine-Dennis credited the reconciliation within the Liberty Party with helping create an environment that contributed to her appointment, and thanked Karnga-Lawrence for her role in bringing rival factions together.

She also urged Grand Bassa citizens to unite behind the LP political leader, recalling criticism directed at her late father during his political career.

According to Brumskine-Dennis, critics had accused her father of failing to build a permanent Liberty Party headquarters in Grand Bassa and questioned his tangible contributions to the county.

She argued that Karnga-Lawrence has responded to some of those concerns through her leadership and efforts to strengthen the party's presence in the county.

"Now you see Nyonblee; she is everything and has done everything that the Bassa people said my father did not do," Brumskine-Dennis said.

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She pointed to the groundbreaking for the party headquarters as an example, announcing that her family was making an initial contribution of US$10,000 toward the project.

"Today, we are breaking ground for one of the most beautiful political buildings in the country, and my family and I pledge an initial US$10,000," she said.

Brumskine-Dennis also praised Karnga-Lawrence for helping reconcile the Liberty Party following years of internal conflict, saying members endured a difficult period but eventually came together.

"We have reconciled. We did not do it for ourselves; we did it for your future. If we don't have a strong political party, the people will not benefit," she said.

She described Karnga-Lawrence as a leader concerned about education, market women, elders and residents of rural communities, arguing that such priorities are important for the country's leadership.

Brumskine-Dennis also called on Grand Bassa citizens to overcome political divisions and take pride in supporting leaders from the county, while stressing that the Liberty Party is not exclusively for Bassa people.

"We, the Bassa people, will say we will not be ashamed to support our own," she said. "It doesn't mean that LP is only for Bassa, but I want them to have pride and stop the division."

She reminded supporters that the Liberty Party was founded in Grand Bassa County and urged them to take greater ownership of the party and work toward strengthening its national political presence.

"This LP was birthed in Bassa, and so it is for you. I want you to hold it like your own," Brumskine-Dennis said.