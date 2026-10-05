Liberia: Three Liberians Indicted in U.S. Voting Probe

MINNEAPOLIS — Three Liberian nationals are among 10 noncitizens indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota for alleged voting-related offenses, including falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on alleged noncitizen voting.

The three Liberians are Bhator Konah Bryant, 61; Alan Barbu Kargbo, 48; and Chis Adam Pettiquoi, 43.

The indictments were returned on September 24, and all three have made their initial appearances in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

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Bryant is charged with making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to vote. Federal prosecutors allege that she falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen when registering to vote on October 18, 2024.

Kargbo and Pettiquoi each face charges of making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and voting as an alien.

Prosecutors allege that both men voted illegally in Minnesota and falsely claimed U.S. citizenship in connection with the November 5, 2024, election.

The three Liberians were indicted along with seven other noncitizens in cases that federal authorities say are part of stepped-up enforcement of U.S. election laws under the Trump administration.

"Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation," U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

"Only American citizens should be electing American leaders," Mullin added, saying the Trump administration would enforce federal laws prohibiting noncitizens from voting in U.S. elections.

The cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to federal authorities, a conviction for making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to vote carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to US$250,000.

Voting by an alien is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to US$100,000.

The indictments are allegations and do not constitute findings of guilt. Bryant, Kargbo and Pettiquoi are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.