Liberia: India Unveils Gandhi Bust in Monrovia

MONROVIA — The Embassy of India in Liberia has unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Monrovia as it commemorated Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Indian independence leader and global advocate of non-violence.

The bust, installed on the lawn of the Indian Embassy Chancery, was unveiled during a ceremony attended by members of the Indian community, invited guests and a delegation of Liberian lawmakers led by Representative Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh, Chairperson of the Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL).

The Embassy said the monument is intended to serve as a lasting reminder of Gandhi's principles of peace, non-violence, dialogue, compassion and service to humanity.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on October 2 as a national holiday in India. The date is also recognized by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma welcomed Attoh-Wreh and the Liberian legislative delegation, saying their participation reflected the close and growing relationship between India and Liberia.

The ambassador highlighted the continued relevance of Gandhi's philosophy, saying his message extends beyond India to humanity as a whole.

He also recalled Gandhi's famous "Talisman," which encourages decision-makers to consider how their actions would affect the poorest and most vulnerable members of society.

Attoh-Wreh, for her part, highlighted the relevance of Gandhi's message of peace, non-violence, service, dialogue and reconciliation.

She said those principles remain relevant to the work of lawmakers, particularly in promoting dialogue, inclusion and the peaceful resolution of differences.

Attoh-Wreh was part of a delegation of Liberian lawmakers that visited India from August 10 to 15, 2026, for a South-South Peer Learning Mission under the IBSA Fund-supported project, "Women Legislators in Liberia: Promoting Voice, Leadership and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development."

The project is supported by India, Brazil and South Africa.

The Gandhi Jayanti program also featured cultural performances by schoolchildren, including renditions of some of Gandhi's favorite bhajans, or devotional songs.

According to the Embassy, the performances provided an opportunity for young people to learn more about Gandhi's life and values.

The celebration also marked the conclusion of "Seva Pakhwada," a two-week service campaign observed from September 17 to October 2 in India and at Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

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During the campaign, Embassy officials participated in activities including a cleanliness pledge, beach cleaning and the planting of coconut saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

As part of the community-service activities, the Embassy also facilitated the donation of medicines by three Indian pharmaceutical companies to the Group of 77 Disabled Centre in Liberia, which supports persons with disabilities under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President.

The Embassy identified the companies as Abeer Pharmaceutical, Bunty Pharmaceuticals of SBR Group of Companies, and Lucky Development Corporation/Lucky Pharmacy.

It thanked the companies for their support, saying the initiative demonstrates the contribution of Indian businesses to people-to-people cooperation and the strengthening of India-Liberia relations.

The Embassy also praised members of the Indian community for their contributions to Liberia's social and economic development and for helping strengthen relations between the two countries.