Liberia: Honoring Gandhi, Indian Firms Support Liberia's Vulnerable

Three Indian pharmaceutical companies donated medicines to Liberia's Group of 77 Disabled Centre as the Indian Embassy marked Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, linking his message of service to support for persons with disabilities.

The Embassy facilitated the donation as part of a fortnight-long service campaign that concluded with the Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Monrovia. The Group of 77 Disabled Centre supports persons with disabilities under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President.

The contributing companies were Abeer Pharmaceutical, Bunty Pharmaceuticals of the SBR Group of Companies, and Lucky Development Corporation/Lucky Pharmacy. In a release, the Embassy thanked the firms for their support, describing the initiative as a gesture of solidarity and friendship between India and Liberia.

The release did not specify the types, quantities or monetary value of the medicines donated.

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The October 2 celebration brought together members of the Indian community, invited guests and a delegation of Liberian legislators led by Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh, chairperson of the Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia.

A central feature of the ceremony was the unveiling of a newly installed bust of Gandhi on the lawn of the Embassy's chancery. The Embassy said the monument would serve as a lasting reminder of his teachings on peace, compassion, dialogue and service.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed as a national holiday in India. The date is also commemorated by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Welcoming the legislators, Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma said their participation reflected the close and growing partnership between the two countries.

The Liberian delegation had visited India from August 10 to 15, 2026, on a South-South Peer Learning Mission under the project, "Women Legislators in Liberia: Promoting Voice, Leadership and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development."

The project is supported by the governments of India, Brazil and South Africa through the IBSA Fund.

Verma highlighted the continued relevance of Gandhi's philosophy beyond India. He recalled Gandhi's Talisman, which asks decision-makers to consider how their actions would affect the poorest and weakest members of society.

Attoh-Wreh also emphasized the relevance of Gandhi's principles to the work of legislators, particularly in encouraging dialogue, inclusion and the peaceful resolution of differences. She highlighted his messages of non-violence, service and reconciliation.

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Schoolchildren contributed cultural performances and sang some of Gandhi's favorite bhajans, or devotional songs. According to the Embassy, their participation offered younger people an opportunity to connect with his life and values.

The ceremony also marked the conclusion of Seva Pakhwada, a service campaign observed from September 17 to October 2 in India and at Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

During the campaign, Embassy officials took a cleanliness pledge, participated in beach cleaning and planted coconut saplings under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative.

The Embassy also acknowledged the Indian community's contribution to Liberia's social and economic life, saying its members continue to help strengthen friendship between the two countries.