Liberia: World Bank Calls for Sustainable Financing of Liberia's Social Protection

The World Bank Group has commended Liberia for completing its National Social Protection Policy and Strategy 2026-2030, describing the new framework as a major step toward building a more inclusive, resilient and shock-responsive social protection system capable of serving Liberians for generations.

Presenting on the National Social Protection Policy and Strategy 2026-2030, Georgia Wallen, World Bank Group Country Manager for Liberia, said the achievement reflects strong national leadership and months of consultations, technical analysis and dialogue involving government institutions, development partners, civil society and communities across Liberia.

Wallen congratulated Liberia on the completion of the strategy, saying it presents a clear vision for the future of social protection while remaining firmly anchored in the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"This achievement reflects strong leadership and commitment to improving the lives of Liberian families," Wallen said, emphasizing that the strategy provides an ambitious roadmap toward a stronger national system capable of responding to shocks while protecting vulnerable populations.

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She identified three major achievements reflected in Liberia's evolving social protection system, beginning with what she described as transformational progress over the past two decades in laying the foundations for a national system.

According to Wallen, social protection in Liberia is no longer viewed simply as a temporary response to poverty or emergencies but is increasingly recognized as a core component of the country's broader development agenda.

She said the new strategy demonstrates a clear commitment to institutionalizing programs and systems developed over many years, stressing that strong national ownership will be critical to building a sustainable system that can serve Liberians into the future.

"Liberia is successfully building the foundations of a nationally owned social protection system -- shifting from short-term, externally financed initiatives towards sustainable institutions that can serve future generations," Wallen said.

She argued that national ownership, both at the institutional and financial levels, is essential for the long-term sustainability of social protection programs.

Wallen therefore stressed the importance of sustainable domestic financing, saying Liberia must strengthen its ability to finance social protection programs if they are to remain effective and resilient over the long term.

The World Bank official also highlighted Liberia's growing use of evidence to shape social protection policies and programs.

She said the country has embraced an evidence-based approach grounded in continuous learning, evaluation and the scaling up of programs designed to strengthen human capital, empower women, reduce poverty and create economic opportunities for vulnerable households.

A critical component of that approach, she noted, has been listening directly to Liberians.

Wallen said the experiences and perspectives of citizens have provided important insights into how social protection affects households, including access to basic necessities, children's nutrition and school attendance, as well as the ability of micro-entrepreneurs to withstand economic difficulties and keep their businesses operating.

She said these experiences should continue to inform policy priorities as Liberia implements the new strategy.

The World Bank also praised Liberia for developing innovative systems for delivering social protection assistance, including digital payments, financial inclusion initiatives and the Liberia Household Social Registry.

Wallen said these systems are helping ensure that limited resources reach the people who need them most while promoting greater efficiency, transparency and value for money.

She emphasized that the benefits of the system extend beyond direct financial payments.

According to Wallen, complementary services can provide vulnerable households with practical tools to strengthen their resilience and livelihoods.

She cited targeted weather advisories delivered to farmers through SMS messages, enabling them to make better-informed production decisions, as well as financial planning training that allows couples to improve household financial management.

"Collectively, these services position social protection to help households build resilience, improve jobs and livelihoods, and create opportunities for the future," she said.

However, Wallen warned that Liberia's progress will require continued investment and institutional strengthening, particularly as the country faces an increasingly complex environment of overlapping economic, climate, health and food-security challenges.

She said the strategy's emphasis on a shock-responsive social protection system is both timely and necessary.

"We're in an age of intense and overlapping crises," Wallen said, stressing the urgency of strengthening Liberia's capacity to respond rapidly when shocks occur.

She said a stronger shock-responsive system would enable the country to better protect vulnerable households from the effects of economic disruptions, climate-related events, health emergencies and food-security crises.

Wallen further emphasized that resilience will require continuous improvement in the way social protection programs are delivered, as well as stronger partnerships among government institutions, development partners and other stakeholders.

She said improving delivery systems and investing in partnerships would help ensure that social protection contributes not only to household resilience but also to productivity and inclusive economic growth across Liberia.

The World Bank official reaffirmed the institution's commitment to supporting Liberia throughout the process.

"The World Bank has been proud to stand alongside the Government throughout this journey, together with many development partners," she said.

Wallen noted that the World Bank's current engagement builds on a longstanding partnership in social protection, from the Youth Opportunities Program, introduced about a decade ago, to the REALISE project being implemented today.

She said social protection interventions have made a significant difference in the lives of poor and vulnerable Liberian households and expressed appreciation for the continued collaboration surrounding the agenda.

"Social protection has made a life-saving difference for poor and vulnerable households across Liberia," Wallen said.

She linked the World Bank's support to its broader partnership with Liberia, which aims to build foundations for more and better jobs while strengthening resilience and expanding opportunities for citizens.

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Wallen also congratulated the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) and development partners for their contributions to completing the new strategy.

She gave special recognition to France and Sweden for their strong support to the REALISE project over time.

According to Wallen, the launch demonstrates what can be achieved when strong leadership, innovation and partnership are brought together around a common national development objective.

"Today shows what is possible through leadership, innovation, and partnership," she said.

She called for continued cooperation to expand hope, opportunity and jobs, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that more Liberians have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the country's future prosperity.

The National Social Protection Policy and Strategy 2026-2030 therefore sets out a five-year framework at a critical stage in Liberia's efforts to move from fragmented and externally supported interventions toward a stronger, nationally owned and sustainable social protection system.

The World Bank's message places particular emphasis on three interconnected priorities: stronger national ownership and domestic financing, the ability to respond rapidly to emerging shocks, and continuous investment in delivery systems and partnerships.

Together, Wallen said, these priorities can help Liberia strengthen the protection of vulnerable households while connecting social protection to broader goals of resilience, livelihoods, productivity, job creation and inclusive growth.