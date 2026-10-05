Liberia: Naymote Calls for Probe Into Lofa India Training Allegations

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development calls for an independent investigation into concerns that a politically connected individual may have been nominated to represent Lofa County at an AARDO-supported training program in India, while the County's Development Officer was excluded.

According to the participant list provided to Naymote, every other participating county is represented by its County Development Officer. Lofa County alone is represented by a person designated as a "County Technical Assistant." Naymote's preliminary inquiries have not identified this position within Lofa County's current administrative structure.

Naymote has received allegations that Mr. Henry Bundoo, reportedly a Foya District Coordinator for Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin's political movement, occupies Lofa County's place in the training, while Mr. Francis Egu Lasanna, identified as the County Development Officer, remains excluded. The alleged political connection and its influence on the nomination have not been independently established.

These concerns go beyond an individual's opportunity to travel. County Development Officers carry responsibilities for development planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting. Training intended to strengthen those functions should benefit officials who legitimately hold the relevant responsibilities and can apply the learning within county institutions upon return.

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If political connections displaced the appropriate county official, Lofa County would have been deprived of an opportunity to strengthen its development capacity. Such conduct would place personal political interests ahead of public responsibilities and undermine confidence in the Ministry's commitment to accountable decentralization.

Naymote appreciates the African Asian Rural Development Organization's support for Liberia's institutional development. Protecting this partnership requires assurance that nominees genuinely hold the positions under which they are presented and that their participation serves the intended public purpose.

Naymote therefore calls on the Minister of Local Government to establish Mr. Bundoo's official appointment status, substantive duties and authority to represent Lofa County, and to explain why the County Development Officer was not included. The Ministry should confirm that all participants are legitimate nominees whose official responsibilities correspond to the training's objectives.

Naymote also calls on the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate whether any conflict of interest, political favoritism or misuse of public authority influenced Lofa County's representation. The inquiry should establish the facts, allow those concerned to respond and determine whether corrective action or referral to other competent authorities is warranted.

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If improper influence is established, Naymote calls on the President of Liberia and the responsible authorities to ensure appropriate accountability and restore the county's access to the intended institutional benefit, in coordination with AARDO and the training hosts.

A political association does not, by itself, prove wrongdoing. However, public authority must never be used to reward political loyalty at the expense of county development. Officials entrusted with decentralization must protect the interests of the communities they serve.

Naymote further urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant institutions to verify the official status and substantive responsibilities of nominees for internationally sponsored government training. Naymote intends to seek clarification from AARDO and the relevant Indian partners through appropriate channels.

Naymote congratulates the participating County Development Officers from Bong, Sinoe, River Gee, Rivercess, Margibi, Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh counties. We encourage them to deepen their knowledge, build professional networks and return equipped to strengthen county institutions and better serve their communities.

Naymote remains committed to constructive engagement with the Ministry of Local Government. A prompt, documented response and an impartial investigation will protect the integrity of the training partnership, strengthen public confidence and uphold Lofa County's development interests.