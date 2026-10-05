Nigeria: Helicopter Crashes in Ondo

The identity of the helicopter and the people on board have yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.

A helicopter has reportedly crashed in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. The exact number of people in the helicopter and their fate could not be determined at the time of this report.

The incident occurred on Monday, throwing residents of the coastal community into panic as emergency responders and other relevant authorities moved to ascertain what happened.

The identity of the helicopter and the persons on board are yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the crash but said police were working to establish the details.

"Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue," Mr Abayomi said in a short statement on Monday.

"The Command urges members of the public, particularly residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities, to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information.

"The public will be duly informed as soon as further credible information becomes available."

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details in subsequent reports.