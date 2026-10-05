Nigeria: 2027 - ADC, Borno Govt Trade Words Over Alleged Political Intimidation, Security Threats

ADC accuses the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum of plotting to deploy security agencies and state regulatory bodies against its leadership

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) have accused the Borno State Government of plans to suppress opposition activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The opposition party accused the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum of plotting to deploy security agencies and state regulatory bodies against its leadership.

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However, the government dismissed the claims, describing the party's reaction as an act of political desperation and "self-indictment".

Alleged state harassment

In a press statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Baba Mustapha, on Sunday, the ADC voiced concern over a recent media broadcast by the governor.

The opposition party claimed the broadcast contained direct and indirect threats targeted at its structure in the state.

"The ADC in Borno is a registered political party under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act," the statement read.

"We are not a terrorist group... We have the constitutional right under Section 40 to assemble, associate, and campaign in all 27 LGAs of Borno State."

The ADC claimed that hostility from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration escalated after it unveiled a retired major general, Abdulmalik Bulama, as the running mate of its governorship candidate, Babagana Buhari.

"Opposition is not a crime. Criticising government policies is not an act of terrorism. The attempt to brand ADC members as 'sponsors of protest' or 'trouble makers' because we have unveiled a formidable deputy governorship candidate is childish, diversionary, and totally unacceptable," Mr Mustapha said.

The party further alleged it had gathered intelligence that the state government planned to use agencies such as the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) and the Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) to harass its leaders and seal off their properties in Maiduguri, Biu, and other LGAs.

It called on the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), and President Bola Tinubu to intervene and guarantee a level playing field ahead of 2027.

The ADC also challenged Governor Zulum to address pressing local concerns, including youth unemployment, unpaid workers' salaries, and the prolonged stay of citizens in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Governor Zulum's aide fires back

Rebutting the opposition's claims, the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Governor, Dauda Iliya, dismissed the ADC's statement as a baseless fabrication rooted in an unprofessionally reported narrative.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Iliya clarified that Governor Zulum never mentioned the ADC, any opposition political group, or specific campaign organizations during his media engagement.

According to Mr Iliya, the governor's remarks focused strictly on maintaining law and order, cracking down on post-insurgency street gangsterism, phone snatching, and armed urchins carrying weapons in public spaces.

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"As a responsible Chief Executive, Governor Zulum emphasized that his administration will not stand by while social urchins and criminals plunge the state into violence," Mr Iliya stated.

"Governor Zulum never mentioned the ADC or any opposition group; he spoke only about security, peace, and order. By issuing that statement, the ADC appears to be taking responsibility for the crimes committed by these groups--a clear case of self-indictment."

The governor's spokesperson maintained that the administration established the state's Anti-Vices security outfit strictly to protect lives and property, resulting in a sharp decline in violent crime across Maiduguri and surrounding communities.

He urged political actors to refrain from politicizing delicate peace and security issues, emphasizing that preserving the hard-won stability in Borno State remains a collective responsibility necessary for any party to campaign freely ahead of 2027.