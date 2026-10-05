Nigeria: APC North Central Holds Grand Rally in Lafia On Saturday

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The North Central All Progressives Congress have scheduled a grand rally for Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, next Saturday.

The rally is part of the region's Grassroots Mobilisation Movement programme to support the re-election of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.

At the movement's inaugural meeting, held at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja on Friday, Senator George Akume, CON, commended the movement's national coordinator, Arc. Sonny S.T. Echono, for bringing the forum to fruition, stressing that the North Central has the overriding objective to deliver the highest regional vote total for President Tinubu.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State also commended the initiative as timely and observed that the challenges ahead of the 2027 election were gradually receding, adding that the latest voter register indicated strong support for the APC in the North Central region.

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He expressed confidence that the region would deliver the highest number of votes for the President and other candidates contesting under the APC platform.

He noted that the political strength of the North Central, which currently boasts the SGF, the National Chairman of the APC and several key political appointees, was significantly stronger than it was ahead of the last election.

He said the region would leverage the North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu/Shettima to take the party's message to the grassroots and mobilise support across the region.

Arc. Echono said the conversation was no longer simply about whether President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the North Central, but about the region positioning itself to deliver the highest number of votes to the President in the 2027 election.

Echono commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the North Central Governors' Forum and other critical stakeholders across the region for their steadfast commitment and support for the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the forum would serve as a formidable launchpad and strategic mobilisation platform, bringing together political leaders, grassroots actors and other stakeholders across the North Central under a shared vision and common purpose ahead of the 2027 elections.

Information Minister Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi described the movement as the first of its kind.

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At the conclusion of the meeting, the forum resolved to intensify mobilisation of support for President Tinubu in 2027, to deliver the region's highest vote total.

It also agreed to organise a medical outreach programme, establish a Reconciliation Committee, and organise town hall meetings across the region.

The forum resolved that the Minister of Information would collaborate with State Commissioners for Information, State Publicity Secretaries, and state publicity committees to increase awareness of the initiative, with support from the state governors.