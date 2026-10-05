Nigeria: Crashed Aircraft Travelling From Benin to Lagos - NAF

He said the Air Force has activated an immediate search and rescue operation following the crash.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the air crash, which occurred at Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, was travelling from Benin to Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash, with the police saying an investigation was still ongoing.

A statement from NAF's headquarters by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday afternoon, identified the aircraft as an ATR-42.

He said the Air Force has activated an immediate search and rescue operation following the crash.

"The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred," Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, said.

"Search and Rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

"The NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing Search and Rescue efforts.

"Further details will be communicated in due course."

The statement did not confirm any casualties or fatalities.

An online check shows that the NAF operates two ATR 42-500MP Maritime Patrol and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft. They are registered as NAF 930 and NAF 931. The exact one involved in the crash could not be ascertained.