Ghana: Complete Farmer Secures $2.4m IFC Loan to Expand Farmer Financing

Ghanaian agritech company Complete Farmer has secured a $2.4 million convertible loan from the International Finance Corporation to expand financing for smallholder farmers. IFC is also providing $480,000 in advisory support to strengthen the company's systems and its ability to work with financial institutions. The funding is backed by the Business Investment Financing Track of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program.

Founded in 2017, Complete Farmer connects farmers in Ghana and Togo with buyers, input suppliers, financial institutions and agricultural service providers. The company works with more than 72,000 farmers and supplies international buyers including Aldi and Lidl. Its network includes more than 350 field agents and 8 fulfilment centres that handle crop aggregation, grading, quality control and export logistics.

The company has expanded from agricultural trading into farm inputs, equipment and credit. Its financing model uses farm and production data to help assess farmers who may struggle to qualify for bank loans. IFC said Complete Farmer will use the new capital to finance inputs and agronomy services, while the advisory support will help develop its credit scoring, risk management and partnerships with lenders.

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Complete Farmer and IFC aim to expand support to 240,000 farmers by 2030 and help finance production across 192,000 hectares. IFC said Complete Farmer currently provides about 20% to 25% of its farmer base with improved access to inputs, mechanisation and advisory services. An earlier financing pilot involving 150 ginger farmers recorded a 94% repayment rate, but IFC said more work is needed to meet the risk standards of financial institutions at scale.

The deal adds to capital Complete Farmer has raised in recent years. The company secured $10.4 million in equity and debt in a pre-Series A round in 2023, led on the equity side by the Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund and Alitheia Capital's uMunthu II Fund. In 2025, it received $2.5 million from the EU-backed AgriFI facility to support expansion and new fulfilment centres in northern Ghana.

Key Takeaways

The IFC deal is focused less on helping Complete Farmer buy and sell more crops than on turning the data it collects from farmers into a financing system that banks can use. Access to credit remains one of the constraints facing smallholder farmers because many lack the financial records, collateral or credit histories required by lenders.

Complete Farmer already collects information on production, inputs, crop cycles and market activity through its platform and field network. IFC's plan is to help the company use that information to improve credit scoring and risk management, while testing partnerships with financial institutions before lending is expanded. The 94% repayment rate from a pilot involving 150 ginger farmers provides an initial data point, but it is a small sample compared with Complete Farmer's network of more than 72,000 farmers and its target of 240,000 by 2030.

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That makes the $480,000 advisory package an important part of the transaction alongside the $2.4 million loan. Complete Farmer's model also links financing to buyers. Farmers can receive inputs and agronomy support before production, while the platform connects their output to identified demand after harvest. That structure can reduce some of the uncertainty that lenders face when financing agriculture.

The company's earlier funding has also been used to build physical infrastructure, including fulfilment centres for aggregation and quality control. If Complete Farmer can combine those centres, its farmer data and relationships with international buyers into a credit model that financial institutions are willing to fund, it could expand without having to provide all farmer financing from its own balance sheet.