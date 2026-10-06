Ethiopia: News - Abiy Vows Ethiopia Will Secure Sea Access, Seeks Stronger Role in Regional Affairs

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), who was appointed by the House of Peoples' Representatives to lead Ethiopia for the next five years, said Ethiopia will pursue access to a seaport as part of his government's broader vision of building a new "Ethiopian civilization", while asserting that the country should have a greater role in determining regional affairs.

Discover moreGeographic ReferencepoliticiansRegional political updates Addressing the joint session of parliament as the new government was established, Abiy framed Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access within what he described as a rapidly shifting geopolitical environment encompassing the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

Amharic language resources "Since Ethiopian civilization cannot be realized without a sea outlet, we will work diligently on the principle of give-and-take to ensure Ethiopia has an entry and exit port," Abiy said.

He linked the issue directly to Ethiopia's strategic location, saying the country sits at the intersection of East Africa, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, close to the Bab el-Mandeb, a major global maritime chokepoint.

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Ethiopian capital insights "Whether we want it or not, the changes in this area will visit us too," Abiy said, arguing that historical competition among major powers had repeatedly affected Ethiopia's security and political trajectory.

The prime minister said Ethiopia's loss of sea access and reduction in its regional influence were not simply the result of domestic choices, but were shaped by broader geopolitical developments.

"When we possessed strength, we decided our own affairs; when we were weakened, others made decisions for us," he said.

Business news analysis Discover moreBusiness news analysisAddis Ababa travel guideTravel Guides & TraveloguesNews subscription serviceWar & ConflictNewsAmharic language resourcesEthiopian political insightspolitical Abiy presented the restoration of Ethiopia's strategic autonomy as a central objective of the new administration, arguing that the country must build sufficient political, economic and military capacity to avoid having its interests determined by external actors.

"Ethiopia will prove--not merely by human talent, but through her own inherent strength--that she is not only the anchor country of our region, but the one that decides on regional affairs," he said.

Amharic language resources Medemer as governing philosophy

The prime minister placed the sea-access agenda within his broader Medemer philosophy, which he described as an Ethiopian approach to building a political and economic system suited to the country's own circumstances rather than importing foreign ideological models wholesale.

According to Abiy, the objective of the reform process that began in 2018 was to move beyond what he called a cycle of regret over Ethiopia's historical setbacks and establish a sustainable system capable of producing what he termed a "new Ethiopian civilization."

"Regret can be a starting point, but it cannot be a destination. The system is the path, and civilization is the destination," he said.

He argued that Ethiopia's future development must be rooted in its own history, culture and social realities while learning from global experience.

"Leaders of various eras preferred shortcuts over sustainable paths. They rushed to solve our country's problems using foreign concepts tailored and sewn for others," Abiy said.

He said Medemer should ultimately bring together Ethiopia's resources and different social groups around a shared national objective, describing the coming political period as an opportunity to establish a "resilient Ethiopia possessing comprehensive sovereignty, firm multinational unity" and a culture of productivity.

"Let every citizen strive with their allotted time, sweat, and knowledge to realize the civilization of Medemer," he said.

Business news analysis Regional affairs and national capacity

Abiy also tied Ethiopia's ability to influence regional affairs to strengthening its defense and state capacity.

He said the government would build a defense force reflecting what he described as Ethiopia's position and the changing regional and global environment, including developing the capacity to establish "air superiority" in the region.

Amharic language resources "The defense force we build will be modern, innovative, ever-ready, competent, active, and possessing the stature and capability to deploy across all domains," he said.

At the same time, Abiy said Ethiopia would seek cooperation with neighboring states and other international actors based on national interests.

"Our neighbors are our natural friends," he said. "Therefore, we will advance our principle of working with all neighbors in peace, mutual benefit, and cooperation."

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The combination of cooperation with neighbors and the pursuit of strategic autonomy, he suggested, would guide Ethiopia's foreign relations during the new five-year term.

"Our foreign relations will be tuned to project Ethiopia's influence globally. We will work with all global actors based on our national interest," Abiy said.

His speech comes as Ethiopia has intensified regional economic and infrastructure engagement, including a recently announced petroleum-products pipeline linking Djibouti's Damerjog with Dewele in Ethiopia, which the Ethiopian government has described as strengthening energy security and regional integration.

Abiy concluded by presenting the new parliamentary term as an opportunity to consolidate the political, economic and institutional changes pursued since 2018, calling on competing political parties to "compete with alternative ideas while standing together on national interests."

"The opportunity to build a new Ethiopian civilization rests with us," he said