Ethiopia: News - Drone Strikes Kill Civilians Including IDPs in Tigray's Shiraro and Adwa, Residents Say

Addis Abeba — Drone strikes reportedly killed and injured civilians in separate attacks in Shiraro, North Western Zone, and Adwa, in Central Zone of the Tigray Region, on Saturday night, according to eyewitnesses and residents who spoke to Addis Standard.

Discover moreEthiopian news analysisAmharic language resourcesBook Local Tours At a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Shiraro, nine IDPs were reportedly killed and 14 others injured, including a days-old baby.

In Adwa, residents reported that several civilians were killed after drone strikes hit several locations in the city, although the exact number of casualties could not be independently verified.

Nine IDPs killed, 14 injured in Shiraro camp

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A drone strike hit an IDP camp in Shiraro at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring 14 others, according to an eyewitness at the camp.

The eyewitness told Addis Standard that the strike hit an area of the camp known as Adi Abay, where people displaced from Western Tigray are sheltering.

Social media analysis "The most distressing part was that a mother was killed together with her days-old baby. It is very sad," the eyewitness said.

Discover moreNewspapersDaily news updatesBusiness news analysisRegional political updatespoliticalBuy MapsEthiopian political insightsRead Travel GuidesInternational relations analysisAddis Ababa travel guide The attack has left residents deeply frightened, with IDPs saying they are spending sleepless nights fearing further drone strikes.

"We are very scared and spend sleepless nights because we fear that a drone might strike and kill us. This should end now. We are displaced and have nothing to do with anything," an IDP told Addis Standard.

According to the eyewitness, the drone struck a shelter where around 100 IDPs were staying. Many of those killed and injured were relatives, the witness said.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Two of the injured were reportedly in critical condition and in a coma, according to the eyewitness.

Digital news archive IDPs said that Saturday night's strike was the second drone attack on the camp.

A series of drone strikes by the federal government across Tigray were conducted in recent weeks, as fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces has intensified following months of mounting tensions and mutual accusations of violating the November 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

On 21 September 2026, Addis Standard reported that a humanitarian aid truck carrying more than 41 metric tons of food assistance was struck by a drone in northwestern Tigray on 20 September, injuring a 13-year-old girl and destroying the relief consignment, according to local officials and humanitarian institutions.

The truck was carrying 35.9 metric tons of white maize and 5.106 metric tons of vegetable oil, bringing the total consignment to 41.006 metric tons of food assistance destined for an IDP camp in Sheraro town.

The reported strike on the Shiraro IDP camp is also part of a broader pattern of drone attacks reported in different parts of Tigray since August. On 8 September, drone strikes in a civilian residential neighborhood in Hintalo District, southeastern Tigray, reportedly killed three people, including a two-year-old child, and injured four others. An earlier drone strike in Mekelle's Hawelti Sub-City on 20 August reportedly injured 13 civilians.

Ethiopian political insights The UN Human Rights Office also noted that ENDF airstrikes, including drone attacks, struck five schools in Tigray on 22 September. Earlier in September, a World Bank-supported school ICT center was reportedly destroyed in a drone strike, prompting the Tigray Education Bureau to describe what it called a "pattern of drone destruction" targeting educational facilities ahead of the new school year.

Drone strikes hit hotels in Adwa, civilians killed

In a separate incident, drone strikes reportedly hit several hotels in Adwa late Saturday and Sunday night, according to a resident who spoke to Addis Standard.

The resident said the strikes hit several locations, including Shewit International Hotel and Pan Africa Hotel, Soloda Hotel and Segenet Hotel were also reportedly hit at night.

Several civilians were reportedly killed in the strikes, according to residents. One resident estimated that the death toll could be as high as nine, although Addis Standard could not independently verify the figure.

"The people killed were all civilians," the resident told Addis Standard.

The reported strikes have caused widespread fear among residents, who say they are concerned that further attacks could target civilians.

"People are in terror. They are afraid they could be targeted next," the resident said.

Information obtained by Addis Standard from residents indicated that the situation in Adwa remained tense following the reported strikes. Residents said some people were leaving the city for rural areas, while shops were reportedly closed and many people remained indoors amid fears of further drone attacks.

The latest reported attacks come as renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia has triggered fresh displacement. Humanitarian sources have estimated that at least 150,000 people have been displaced across Tigray and Afar as hostilities intensified in late September. Tigray's Communication Affairs Bureau has called for urgent international diplomatic intervention to prevent a return to full-scale war.

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Tigray has experienced a succession of deadly drone and air strikes in recent weeks, including attacks affecting civilians, humanitarian operations, schools and media infrastructure. Tigray TV was also reportedly hit by a drone strike as fighting intensified in late September.

The renewed hostilities follow a prolonged period of political and military tensions between the federal government and the TPLF.

Political commentary subscription Since Saturday, 3 October, the TPLF-led regional administration has withdrawn from key cities, including the regional capital Mekelle, as federal forces and allied militia, including the Tigray Peace Force (TPF), began taking control of major urban centers and key federal installations, including Mekelle Alula Aba Nega International Airport.

Communication and internet services have since been restored in parts of the region. More than 50 civilians have been killed in and around Alamata, southern Tigray, during several days of intense fighting in late September.

Addis Standard could not independently verify the exact number of casualties or the extent of damage from the latest attacks in Shiraro and Adwa.