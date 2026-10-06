Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Aircraft Crashes in Ondo

Many people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed on Monday at Ebute Larada in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The crash, which occurred in the riverine community, threw residents into panic as emergency responders and security agencies rushed to the scene to assess the situation and commence rescue and recovery efforts.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to officially confirm the identity of the helicopter, the number of people on board, or whether there were any survivors.

Sources in the area said efforts were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine the extent of casualties.

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The aircraft was reported to have gone down at Ebute Larada, a waterfront area of Igbokoda, although details regarding its origin, destination and mission remained unclear.

Residents and eyewitnesses were said to have gathered around the crash site while security personnel worked to secure the area and prevent onlookers from interfering with ongoing operations.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the command was aware of the crash but noted that details were still sketchy.

Jimoh said, "The Ondo State Police Command confirms the reported aircraft crash in the Igbokoda axis of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday. Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue."

He urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information about the incident.

According to him, "The Command urges members of the public, particularly residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities, to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information. The public will be duly informed as soon as further credible information becomes available."

Emergency agencies are expected to provide further information on the crash, including the identity of the aircraft, the number of casualties and the outcome of rescue efforts.