Nigeria: Ondo Crash - 25 Passengers, 7 Crew Aboard Military Aircraft - Keyamo

A total of 32 people were aboard the military aircraft that crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed.

Keyamo said the aircraft was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members when it crashed in the coastal community.

The minister disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Monday, as search and rescue teams continued efforts to locate and assist those aboard the aircraft.

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According to Keyamo, air traffic controllers raised the alarm after the aircraft disappeared from communication and repeated attempts to establish contact with the crew through radio failed.

He said authorities subsequently received confirmation that the aircraft had crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, with the wreckage later located.

"Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board," Keyamo said.

The minister added that search and rescue operations were ongoing, saying he had spoken with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, over the incident.

Keyamo also pledged the full cooperation of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in the ongoing rescue operation.

The Nigerian Air Force had earlier confirmed that the aircraft belonged to the military and was on a routine mission from Benin, Edo State, to Lagos when it crashed.

The incident caused panic in Igbokoda after the aircraft went down near the naval base.

The aircraft is reportedly configured for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as air maritime operations.

Authorities have yet to disclose the condition of the 32 people reportedly aboard the aircraft or confirm whether there were casualties.

Keyamo said further details would be released as more information becomes available.