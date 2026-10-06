Nigeria: Zulum Commissions Over 86km Roads, Bridges in Gombe, Hails Yahaya

Gombe — Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has commended his Gombe State counterpart, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for delivering transformative infrastructure and people-oriented development across the state.

Zulum gave the commendation on Sunday while commissioning the newly completed 41-kilometre Shango-Sarkin Yaki-Abuja/Bula-Bomala-Dinawa-Alagarno-Kalajanga-Tappi Road in Kwami Local Government Area, alongside other road and bridge projects delivered under Yahaya's Network-1100 initiative.

The 41-kilometre road connects several communities along the Gombe-Tappi corridor and terminates at Tappi on the Gombe-Kano Highway. It is expected to improve connectivity between Gombe metropolis and rural communities, while opening up access to farmlands, markets and other economic opportunities.

Other projects commissioned included the 30-kilometre Kwanan Gerkwami-Tsangayari-Gerkwami-Daniya-Daban Fulani Road, 15 Km Kurba- Titi- Tsangayari road with spur to Kundulum and the three-span Titi-Kurba Bridge, bringing the total length of the newly commissioned roads to more than 86 kilometres.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during the commissioning ceremonies, Zulum said improved road infrastructure would stimulate agricultural production, strengthen rural economies and enhance the livelihoods of communities.

"Construction of roads connecting cities to rural communities will no doubt expand farming opportunities, thereby enhancing the means of livelihood of the community," he said.

The Borno governor described the scale of development under Yahaya as unprecedented in the history of Gombe State.

"I want to use this platform to commend His Excellency, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, for all the good works that he has been doing in Gombe. Such kind of development is unprecedented in the history of Gombe State.

"Honestly, I did not know that Gombe had witnessed this level of development under the present administration. Governor Inuwa Yahaya is a Governor known and respected for his uncommon performance, and I am pleased to have come to Gombe and witnessed these remarkable achievements for myself.

"I must say that the people of Gombe are indeed fortunate to have a Governor who is so committed to their development. I therefore urge the people to reciprocate this selfless service by supporting and appreciating the Governor's efforts to transform the state," he said.

Presenting the projects for commissioning at the various locations, Yahaya said the roads were strategically designed to link communities, improve mobility and unlock the economic potential of areas along the corridors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He described the projects as part of his administration's sustained investment in critical infrastructure aimed at connecting communities, expanding economic opportunities and improving the quality of life of the people.

The projects were implemented under the Network-1100 programme, which targets the construction of approximately 1,100 kilometres of roads across Gombe State's 11 Local Government Areas.

Yahaya said as his administration entered the final phase of its tenure, more than 1,000 kilometres of roads had already been constructed, representing a major milestone in the state's infrastructure development drive.

He added that the expanded road network would facilitate the movement of people and agricultural produce, improve access to markets and services, and strengthen economic activities across Gombe State.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Danladi Adamu, gave detailed overview of the projects at the different locations.