Nigeria: Security Agents Kill ISWAP Commander in Ondo

Security forces in Ondo State have killed Abdussamad Ohida, a commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP.

Mr Ohida, aka Anwar, was killed on Sunday during an operation in a forest located in Owo, in the northern part of the state.

Innocent Olamale, spokesperson for the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, confirmed the development, saying the terrorist was eliminated along with some members of his group.

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"Yes, it was a joint operation which was intelligently led to the execution of the ISWAP commander," Mr Olamale, a major and an assistant director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, said.

The terrorist was killed alongside several other members of his group in the operation involving troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of State Security Services (SSS), and the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun.

It was gathered that the operation was carried out after intelligence indicated that the ISWAP commander was planning attacks against civilians in parts of southern Nigeria, particularly during the forthcoming Yuletide period.

The intelligence was said to have been strengthened by information obtained from Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais, a former ISWAP Central Nigeria leader and Ohida's superior, who was arrested by the SSS in 2023.

Sources indicated that after Mr Ikrimah was arrested, Mr Ohida assumed command within ISWAP's operations across parts of the North-central and southern regions, allegedly coordinating attacks and efforts to expand the terrorist group's presence.

Operatives were said to have extracted intelligence from local and international partners, including security agencies in the United Kingdom, to further reinforce the threat assessment before Sunday's operation was executed.

He was allegedly involved in the 31 December, 2025 attack on the Ipele Divisional Police Station in Owo, during which eight AK-47 rifles were reportedly carted away before the station was destroyed with an explosive device.

The slain commander was also accused of involvement in the 28 July, 2022 attack on a military checkpoint along the Suleja-Zuba Road in Niger State and the 11 July, 2022 attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

In Kogi State, he was linked to the 23 April, 2022 attack on the Ogaminana Police Station in Adavi Local Government Area, where five policemen were killed.

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Other attacks attributed to him included the 7 February 2022 assault on the Okene Area Command and the 24 December 2020 attack on a naval checkpoint in Okene, where two naval officers were reportedly killed.