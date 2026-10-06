Nigeria: No Child Drops Out - NGO Donates Books, Bags, Mathematical Sets

For many children in Delta State, the barrier between them and the classroom is not a lack of ambition, but a lack of books, bags and basic learning materials.

The Ernest Bebenimibo Foundation (EBF) last week moved to close that gap in Gbaramatu Kingdom, where it distributed millions of naira worth of educational materials to students of Gbaraun Grammar School and pupils of Fiyewei Primary School in Warri South-West Local Government Area.

The donation, carried out under the foundation's Street2School Legacy Project 2026, included books, school bags, notebooks, mathematical sets and writing materials.

For EBF President, Deacon Ernest Bebenimibo, the gesture is part of a personal commitment to ensure poverty does not stand between indigent children and their dreams.

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Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Bebenimibo urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously, insisting that education remains one of the strongest tools available to young people seeking to transform their lives.

"We have been doing this for some years now as our own way of encouraging you young ones to take your studies seriously. Don't let anyone deceive you that school is a scam. Education will guide you to become that great person you desire to be," he said.

By providing basic learning materials, the foundation seeks to remove some of the obstacles that could force vulnerable children out of the classroom, and to ease the burden on families struggling to meet the everyday costs of raising and educating their children.

The initiative has also taken on a broader dimension, with EBF building relationships with traditional institutions, schools, teachers and community stakeholders. Ahead of the donation that day, Bebenimibo, his wife and co-founder, Mrs. Loveth Bebenimibo, Mrs Joan Eseroghene, Mrs Tina Odudu and other members of the foundation paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, to seek royal blessings and appreciate the monarch's support.

Bebenimibo recalled that the Street2School initiative began with a visit to the palace for royal blessings in 2020, and said returning to the monarch was important not only to appreciate his support but also to share the foundation's progress.

The monarch offered royal prayers and blessings for the foundation and its leadership, commending the initiative's contribution to the educational development of children in the kingdom.

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The excitement among pupils, students and teachers at the ceremony underscored the significance of the intervention. For EBF, however, the mission is bigger than a single donation: it is about keeping children in school, restoring hope to families and building a generation of educated young people who can contribute meaningfully to the development of Delta State.