Liberia: Justice Ministry Makes Strong Case for Increased Budget Support

Acting Minister of Justice and Attorney General Cllr. Betty Lamin Blamo has warned that the effective discharge of the Ministry of Justice and its auxiliary agencies' mandates depends heavily on the availability of adequate financial resources, strong institutional capacity and timely government support.

Cllr. Blamo made the statement during the Executive Budget Hearing with the Ministry of Justice and its auxiliary agencies at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, where she outlined the sector's achievements, financial challenges and funding requirements for the coming fiscal year.

"The effective discharge of our mandate depends on the availability of financial resources," Cllr. Blamo said, emphasizing the critical role adequate funding plays in protecting lives and property and upholding the rule of law.

She said the Ministry of Justice, together with its auxiliary agencies, including the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), has a statutory responsibility to protect the lives and properties of citizens and other persons within Liberia's borders.

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According to her, the responsibilities of these institutions are central to the country's security, stability and development.

However, she said the Ministry and its agencies are currently confronted with pressing financial, operational and institutional challenges requiring urgent attention and support from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Cllr. Blamo said the budget hearing provides an opportunity for the Justice Ministry and its agencies to present their concerns, explain the implications of existing challenges and identify practical financial solutions.

She said the Ministry would first present its achievements and explain how resources allocated during the previous budget year were utilized before outlining individual institutional budgets, proposed allocations for the 2027 fiscal year and the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP).

The Ministry, she said, would also present budgetary variances and provide justifications for proposed increases in recurrent expenditure and PSIP allocations.

"Our expectation is that this detailed conversation will result in clear understanding, defined responsibilities, and actionable decisions," Cllr. Blamo said.

She stressed that a properly resourced Ministry of Justice would be better positioned to meet its institutional commitments and improve the delivery of justice.

Turning to the Ministry's achievements, Cllr. Blamo highlighted the work of the prosecution department, noting that the government's objective in criminal cases is not simply to secure convictions but to ensure that justice is served.

She explained that government lawyers represent the people of Liberia when they appear in court and therefore must pursue justice regardless of whether a case ultimately results in a conviction.

"When we go to court, we go to court to ensure that justice is done," she said.

According to Cllr. Blamo, the Ministry recorded 301 indictments during the reporting period and secured 115 convictions out of 144 cases heard during the February and May terms of court.

She said the August term was still ongoing, while the November term was yet to commence.

Cllr. Blamo also provided an update on infrastructure and corrections facilities under the Ministry's Public Sector Investment Program.

She disclosed that structural works at the National Palace of Corrections had been completed, representing 100 percent implementation of the approved PSIP project.

She said the Buchanan Central Prison and the Voinjama Central Prison projects had also reached 100 percent completion.

At the Buchanan Central Prison, she said construction of a two-story sewer system had reached approximately five percent completion, while work at the Fishtown Central Prison was about 80 percent completed.

The Ministry is also developing a new correctional facility in Cheesman burg, where it has approximately seven acres of land.

According to Cllr. Blamo, the proposed Cheesman burg facility is intended to help address congestion at existing correctional institutions.

She said construction of the new prison has so far reached approximately 50 percent completion, while work at the Buchanan Central Prison was reported at about 70 percent for another component of the project.

Cllr. Blamo also disclosed that a new Correctional Service Act is currently before the Legislature.

She said proposals concerning Monrovia, Gbarnga and Central Prisons had also been submitted to the Supreme Court through the appropriate government authorities.

On probation, parole and community-based correctional services, Cllr. Blamo said the Ministry has been working to expand access to alternatives to incarceration.

She said these programs are being implemented across seven counties and are intended to provide courts with alternatives to imprisonment for eligible offenders.

The Acting Justice Minister emphasized that the correctional system should not rely solely on incarceration, particularly when community-based measures can be imposed in appropriate cases.

She said expanding probation, parole and other community-based correctional mechanisms would help address congestion in correctional facilities while providing eligible offenders with opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Cllr. Blamo also highlighted achievements within the Liberia National Police, particularly the establishment of an online police clearance system in 2026.

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She said the digital system is designed to improve efficiency, accessibility and service delivery.

The new police clearance system also incorporates a barcode verification mechanism, which she said would strengthen transparency and make it easier to verify the authenticity of police clearance documents.

She said the various institutions under the Ministry of Justice would provide more detailed presentations on their individual achievements, utilization of previous budgetary allocations and proposed programs for the coming fiscal year.

Cllr. Blamo said the Liberia National Police would explain its achievements, how previous resources were utilized, its funding requirements for the next budget year and the programs it intends to implement if the requested resources are provided.

She said the approach would allow the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and other stakeholders to assess the institutions' performance against their stated commitments.

She expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for providing the opportunity for the Justice Ministry and its agencies to present their priorities and financial needs.

Cllr. Blamo said the engagement was important not only for addressing the Ministry's immediate financial challenges but also for laying the foundation for a more sustainable justice and security system.

"Together, we can strengthen the Ministry of Justice, improve the delivery of justice, and advance the Government of Liberia's commitment to the rule of law, accountability, and good governance," she said.