Liberia: Weak Mining Laws Have Long Stifled Communities

Environmental, transparency, and accountability NGOs, human rights defenders, and mining-affected communities are calling for an urgent and comprehensive overhaul of the country's mining governance framework. They warn that weak enforcement and limited transparency risk turning the current mining boom into another chapter of Liberia's decades-old cycle of economic "growth without development."

At a recent roundtable on mining and inclusive sustainable development organized by the Civil Society Organizations Consortium on Mining at the D'Calabash Hotel in In Congo Town, Monrovia, residents from across the country shared striking accounts of resource extraction failing to translate into developmental progress.

Alice Youwar knows the impact vividly from Ziah Town, Grand Gedeh County. Despite gold being mined and exported from her area, she said the community lacks safe drinking water and suffers from deplorable roads and water pollution.

"The road is bad, people just come, open mining sites, and leave nothing for us," Youwar said.

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Youwar's story is echoed in Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Sinoe counties, where residents report that unregulated or poorly managed mining operations degrade the environment and leave local towns behind.

Youwar and other community representatives present at the meeting gathered to help Liberia's civil society leaders develop a comprehensive reform proposal to present to the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Liberian Legislature, aiming to revise outdated legal frameworks.

Participating organizations included the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI), Integrity Watch Liberia, Integrated Development and Learning (IDL), Civil Society Independent Forest Monitors, Medica Liberia, and Sustain Earth and Equity Defenders (SEED).

IDL's Executive Director, Silas Kpannan Ayoung Siakor, noted that mining remains a vital part of Liberia's economy, generating revenue and employment while carrying a heavy environmental and social footprint.

"Liberia, we are in a position where we need to take that context into consideration, and we need to think about how to move forward," Siakor said. "If mining is done right, it has the potential to deliver significant benefits for Liberia. But there is a big if to that."

Gender advocate and former chairperson of the Liberia Civil Society Council of Liberia, Loretta Pope Kai, added that Liberia's mineral operations overlap with high biodiversity areas, so CSOs should begin to think about advancing solutions and recommendations that consider both the interests of mining as economic activity and forest conservation.

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"We need to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of Liberia's mining law," she

The Center for Transparency and Accountability of Liberia (CENTAL) Executive Director Anderson D. Miamen noted that while Liberia has laws, institutions, and international commitments--such as the Kimberley Process and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI)--implementation and enforcement remain weak. He pointed to agencies like the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

Miamen identified key corruption risks, including procurement irregularities and under-reporting of exports, opaque beneficial ownership structures that conceal actual company owners behind front entities, inefficient management of social development funds, and fines being paid into the government's central consolidated account rather than directly supporting affected communities.

The roundtable successfully established a shared assessment of the major challenges confronting Liberia's mining sector, incorporating grassroots community voices and gender-responsive priorities. Participants plan to use these insights to finalize a civil society reform agenda ahead of the upcoming national Mines and Energy Conference.