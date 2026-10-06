Kenya: CPF Capital, Rmb Nigeria Open Dangote IPO to Kenyan Investors

Nairobi — Kenyan institutional investors can now participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Nigeria through CPF Capital & Advisory, following approval by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

CPF Capital is working with Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMB Nigeria) to facilitate the purchase of shares by eligible Kenyan investors through an approved cross-border arrangement.

The CMA has listed CPF Capital among the licensed firms that can facilitate Kenyan investors' participation in the offer through correspondent arrangements with authorised transaction parties in Nigeria.

CPF Group Managing Director Dr Hosea Kili said the arrangement will allow African investors to put their money into businesses on the continent.

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"Africa does not lack capital. Our role in this transaction reflects our commitment to deepening African capital markets and mobilising institutional capital across borders, so that African investors play a meaningful role in directing capital towards transformative businesses and projects across our continent," Kili said, adding that the IPO opened on September 14, 2026 and closes on October 13.

CPF Capital Kenya Executive Director Mercy Thuo said the partnership with RMB Nigeria provides Kenyan institutional investors with a route to access the Nigerian offer.

"Our collaboration with Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMB Nigeria) provides institutional investors with a credible and well-structured route to participate in this landmark African transaction," Thuo said.

Dangote's Nigerian refinery is separate from the planned 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lamu, whose construction was launched by President William Ruto and Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote on September 30.