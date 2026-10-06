Ghana: Cabinet Approves Establishment of Ghana Space Agency - Minister

6 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE government is advancing plans to transform the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) into a fully-fledged Ghana Space Agency to strengthen the country's participation in the emerging global space economy.

The proposed agency is expected to provide a stronger institutional framework for coordinating Ghana's space activities, developing national space programmes, promoting research and innovation, facilitating public-private partnerships and strengthening international cooperation.

It will also support the development of space infrastructure and related technologies.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, said the initiative formed part of her First 100 Days Public Engagement Agenda, aimed at moving Ghana's space science and technology agenda from aspiration to implementation.

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She said processes were already underway to draft a Bill for the establishment of the agency following Cabinet's approval.

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings said the transformation would provide the country with the appropriate legal, institutional, technical and operational framework to coordinate its space activities. Read More

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