Liberia: Ganta Court Orders Release of Ex-Mayor Amos Suah

The Ganta Magisterial Court has ordered the immediate release of former Ganta City Mayor Amos N. G. Suah, less than a week after sentencing him to 30 days in prison for contempt of court.

The release order, reportedly posted on social media, was signed by Stipendiary Magistrate Cllr. Sam Nya Harris and directed the superintendent of the Sanniquellie Central Prison to release Suah from custody immediately.

"Dear Superintendent, you are hereby commanded to release from your custody the living body of Amos N. G. Suah, defendant charged and found guilty of Contempt of Court and for so doing this shall constitute your legal and sufficient authority," the order stated.

The superintendent of the Sanniquellie Central Prison confirmed Suah's release, saying the same court that imposed the sentence had also ordered his release.

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"The same court that sentenced him, it is the same court that released him, so he is released," the superintendent said.

Suah was sentenced on September 29, 2026, after the Ganta Magisterial Court found him in contempt over comments he made during a radio broadcast concerning a court-ordered eviction and demolition involving disputed property in Ganta.

His imprisonment generated widespread debate in Nimba County, with supporters and other citizens questioning whether the court's decision infringed upon his freedom of speech. Some sympathizers described the action as a possible political or judicial overreach, while the court maintained that Suah's conduct went beyond legitimate criticism and amounted to an attack on the authority of the judiciary.

One resident identified only as Matthew said the decision could have a chilling effect on public discussion.

"The court decision to jail Amos undermined freedom of speech, and it also makes people afraid of speaking their minds on the radio or publicly," he said, declining to give his full name.

Other citizens criticized Chief Justice Gbeisaye for what they described as excessive interference in the matter, although the case itself was heard in open court and Suah was represented by legal counsel.

Suah's release follows several days of uncertainty among his supporters. Unconfirmed reports of his possible release had circulated in Ganta since Sunday, with some residents claiming that the former mayor had expressed a desire to remain in custody until he completed his sentence.

Hundreds of sympathizers had reportedly visited the Sanniquellie Central Prison following his imprisonment, turning his detention into a major topic of discussion throughout Ganta and other parts of Nimba County.

In its September 29 verdict, the Ganta Magisterial Court sentenced Suah to 30 days in prison and imposed a US$100 fine. The court also ordered him, after serving his sentence, to appear on two radio stations to retract statements made during a recent radio program that the court considered demeaning and capable of inciting the public against its decision concerning the eviction of occupants from the disputed property.

Following the verdict, Suah was handcuffed and transferred under heavy security to the Sanniquellie Central Prison as a large crowd of sympathizers gathered.

Suah was seen in tears shortly after being handcuffed but later waved to supporters while being escorted to a Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency pickup vehicle for transfer to the prison.

The contempt case stemmed from a long-running property dispute involving approximately 1.5 lots of land in Ganta adjacent to an area that had been declared eminent domain in 2010 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

On September 16, 2026, the Ganta Magisterial Court ordered the eviction of Ma Love Business Center, Mahammeh Bility and Seba Kromah from the property, which the court ruled was legally owned by the Musa Turay Intestate Estate.

Following the eviction and demolition on September 22, Suah appeared on Voice of Gompa radio and argued that the disputed property formed part of the land declared eminent domain in 2010.

The court subsequently summoned Suah to explain why he should not be held in contempt.

According to the court, his broadcast brought the judiciary into public disrepute and was calculated to demean, scandalize and lower the authority of the court. The court further maintained that his comments could incite members of the public to resist or oppose lawful orders of the judiciary.

During the contempt proceedings, Suah was represented by a legal team headed by Cllr. Kpoto Kpalleh. His defense, according to the court proceedings, did not establish sufficient cause to prevent the contempt finding and instead appealed for mercy.

"When you have to beg for what is wrong, you cannot say anything in defense, so you just have to say, 'I beg you,"' Cllr. Kpalleh told the court.

"We all can make mistakes with one another, so when such mistakes are made, there is no need for a contest," he added.

The prosecution, supported by Cllr. Lawrence Sua as amicus curiae, argued that the disputed property was legally owned by the late Musa Turay.

Cllr. Sua told the court that Turay purchased the 1.5 lots from the Republic of Liberia in 1951 and obtained a probated title deed that was registered in accordance with the law.

He further explained that in 1980, Turay leased the property to the then Nimba County Rural Development Project until the civil war and that Turay later died, leaving the property under the administration of his intestate estate.

According to the prosecution, on September 1, 2016, the Musa Turay Intestate Estate, through its administrator Mohammed Turay, entered into two memoranda of understanding, including one with the Ganta City Corporation under then-City Mayor Benjamin S. Dokpa.

Under the arrangement, the City Corporation was expected to clean portions of the property where dirt had been dumped and subsequently place tenants on the property. Rental proceeds were to be divided equally between the Ganta City Corporation and the Turay Intestate Estate.

The prosecution said that by 2020, the City Corporation had not remitted its share of rental proceeds to the intestate estate, while several occupants allegedly had also failed to meet their rental obligations. The estate subsequently filed an action for summary proceedings to recover possession of the real property.

During the proceedings, Suah, then serving as Ganta City Mayor, filed a motion seeking to intervene in the case on behalf of the City Corporation. The motion was granted, allowing the corporation an opportunity to address alleged rental arrears and continue with the existing arrangement.

Suah subsequently sought additional time on several occasions and eventually appealed to the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie. According to the court's account, however, he failed to pursue the appeal and later filed a motion for relief from judgment, which was denied by the Circuit Court.

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On March 4, 2025, the Magisterial Court requested assistance from the police, through its director, Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman, to remove and evict occupants from the property.

The current Ganta City Mayor, Samuel Hardt, subsequently requested 90 days to allow the occupants to leave peacefully. That period expired in July 2026 without the occupants vacating the property, leading to the eventual eviction.

It was following the eviction that Suah took to the airwaves and questioned the court's decision, arguing that the property was part of the area declared eminent domain in 2010.

He also accused the Chief Justice of interfering in a land matter, questioned the Chief Justice's knowledge of Ganta's history and called for his impeachment. These remarks became part of the basis for the contempt proceedings.

While supporters have characterized Suah's imprisonment as an attack on freedom of expression, the court maintained that its action was based on contempt arising from statements it considered capable of undermining the authority of the judiciary.

The former mayor's release has nevertheless reignited public discussion about the longstanding land disputes in Ganta and the potential for renewed tensions surrounding court-ordered evictions.

Ganta has experienced similar disputes in the past. In 2022, a court decision resulted in the eviction of several business centers and homes along the Saclepea Road in favor of the Paye Suah Intestate Estate. The decision reportedly triggered resistance from some occupants and supporters, with tensions escalating into unrest.

The latest developments have renewed concerns among residents that unresolved land disputes, competing claims of ownership and disagreements over court decisions could again create tension in Ganta if not addressed through legal and peaceful means.