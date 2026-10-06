Liberia: Findley Puts Running Mate Role On Table

MONROVIA — Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Milton Findley has signaled openness to serving as a vice-presidential candidate in the 2029 elections, saying he would consider any offer that emerges from political negotiations with presidential hopefuls and parties.

Findley said political parties are expected to intensify consultations with independent senators, representatives and influential political figures as the 2029 elections approach, potentially setting the stage for new alliances and running-mate arrangements.

He made the remarks Monday, October 5, during an appearance on OK FM, where he discussed the emerging political contest in the county ahead of the 2029 elections.

"There are talks, and we'll see where I will go," Findley said, acknowledging that his name is not currently being publicly linked to any presidential or vice candidate.

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The senator, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and former President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, said political discussions are already taking place behind the scenes and are expected to become more pronounced by the end of this year and early next year.

He said he is prepared to engage the ruling Unity Party and other political parties or candidates seeking to discuss possible political cooperation.

"I look forward to having a conversation with the Unity Party, with whoever wants to talk with me," he said. "I will definitely sit down and talk with them."

Findley explained the timing and substance of those discussions would be critical as political actors begin positioning themselves for the 2029 presidential contest.

On whether he could be approached to serve as a presidential candidate's running mate, Findley maintained he would not automatically reject such a proposal.

"There is a possibility that one will make the request, and if that request comes, we will weigh the request," he said.

Findley argued that politicians who have contested at the national level can become attractive choices for presidential tickets because of the political exposure and experience gained from national campaigns.

He said accepting a running-mate role could also elevate a politician's national profile.

"Once you have reached that level, where you have contested on the national level, president or vice president, it elevates your profile, political profile," Findley said.

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Findley, who returned to the Senate after winning the 2023 election as an independent candidate, secured 55,629 votes, representing 52.24 percent of the votes cast, according to official election results.

His comments come amid growing political maneuvering ahead of the 2029 elections, with parties and independent political actors expected to intensify consultations over alliances, presidential tickets and possible running mates.

Although Findley has not committed himself to a presidential ticket or formally declared interest in the vice presidency, his willingness to consider a running-mate offer could make him a potential target for presidential hopefuls seeking a nationally experienced politician with an established base in Grand Bassa County.