Liberia: Monrovia Celebrates As Temi Nkem Claims Victory in Big Brother Naija Season 11

Reality TV fans across Liberia joined the rest of the continent over the weekend to celebrate as Temi Nkem officially emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, tagged "Show Ya Sef." Her triumph marks a historic moment in the reality franchise, making her the fifth female winner to take home the coveted crown.

The finale concluded an intense 10-week journey that captivated viewers throughout West Africa, including a massive following here in Liberia, where fans frequently gathered at local view centers and tuned in via DStv to root for their favorite housemates.

After millions of votes were tallied across Africa, Temi Nkem secured the top spot by pulling 25.87% of the total votes. She narrowly edged out first runner-up Aikou, who garnered 23.68%, while Sheba finished as the second runner-up with 9.80%.

As the Season 11 champion, Temi Nkem walks away with a grand prize package featuring a brand-new SUV and 90 million Naira in cash. The remaining 10 million Naira from the grand 100 million Naira cash pool was set aside for the season's Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) prize fund.

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This season proved to be one of the most unpredictable and dramatic in BBNaija history. A total of 24 housemates competed through grueling Head of House games, weekly nominations, and game-changing twists like the "Gambit play" and revolving veto powers. It also set a show record by recording two disqualifications and a voluntary exit--marking the first time all three events occurred in a single season.

Speaking on the successful run of the show, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, expressed gratitude to the loyal fanbase across the region.

"Season 11 has been another exciting chapter for Big Brother Naija," Babatunde stated. "We saw 24 housemates bring their personalities, perspectives, and individual approaches to the game, and we are pleased to have shared their journey with our viewers. We thank everyone who watched, voted, and joined the conversation throughout the season, as well as our sponsors and partners for their continued support."

Big Brother Naija continues to solidify its position as Africa's most-watched reality television platform. For Liberian youth and pop culture enthusiasts, the show remains a cultural touchstone and a vital launching pad for continental stars in media, fashion, music, and film.