Nigeria: Peter Obi Wants to Destroy APGA That Made Him - Opara

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has warned its members against supporting former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, accusing him of working to undermine the party he once belonged to.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, titled "A Betrayal Alert for Ndi APGA," alleged that Obi had consistently worked against APGA in successive electoral cycles.

APGA questioned why Obi, if he remained committed to the party, had allegedly backed candidates against its candidates in various elections.

The party asked: "If Mr. Peter Obi so loved APGA, why has he fought so hard against APGA in every electoral cycle?"

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It also queried why, "for every seat APGA is contesting," Obi allegedly had candidates positioned to challenge the party.

According to APGA, "APGA made Peter Obi, yet Peter Obi wants to destroy APGA."

The party declared that a vote for Obi and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which it described as a Special Purpose Vehicle, amounted to a vote against APGA.

"A vote for Peter Obi and the NDC is a vote to kill APGA," the statement said.

APGA further alleged that Obi had pursued a mission to destroy the party since 2014, accusing him of backing opposition forces against APGA in the 2017 and 2021 electoral cycles.

"Since 2014, Mr. Peter Obi has had one mission -- to destroy the Party that made him," the party alleged.

It also claimed that while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported APGA in 2025, Obi backed opposition forces against the party.

The party dismissed reports or suggestions of an agreement with the NDC, insisting that there was no formal or informal arrangement between both groups for power-sharing.

"There is no formal or informal consultation or agreement between APGA and NDC for power-sharing," APGA stated, adding that the NDC was "merely a Special Purpose Vehicle," while APGA remained "a Political Party of Record."

The party also defended its support for President Tinubu, saying the decision was based not only on APGA's convention of collaborating with the party at the centre, but also on what it described as the President's commitment to infrastructure development in the Southeast.

"APGA's support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only predicated on the unwritten convention that the Party collaborates with the Party at the center," it said.

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It added that the support was "more fundamentally anchored on the fact that President Tinubu has demonstrated utmost good faith in the infrastructural development of the Southeast, more than any other government since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999."

APGA urged its members to reject what it described as attempts to deceive them, accusing Obi of abandoning the party when it needed him and treating political parties as "mere Special Purpose Vehicles to be used and dumped at will."

The party concluded by reaffirming its control of Anambra State, saying: "Anambra is APGA. It remains in our informed best interest to defend our fortress."