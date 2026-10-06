Nigeria: Russia Vs Nigeria Preview - Super Eagles Face Stern Test As Chelle Demands Victory

The Super Eagles will look to end a turbulent international window on a high when they face Russia in a friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm Nigerian time, with Eric Chelle's side seeking a response after a mixed opening to the window.

Nigeria began with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

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The setback has raised expectations for a stronger showing against Russia, with striker Akor Adams saying Chelle has set victory as the target despite the squad changes.

"There are a lot of new boys in the squad, but it's still the Super Eagles," Adams said in an interview with NFF TV.

"The coach has made it clear - we have to win. Russia are a good team. They're hungry to play games because of their peculiar situation (FIFA ban). For us, it is to give our best, come out with a good result and a good performance."

Chelle works with changed squad

Chelle has had to adjust his plans following a series of withdrawals and player-release issues.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi is out with an injury, while Eintracht Frankfurt did not release Raphael Onyedika. Bright Osayi-Samuel is also unavailable, while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who was not initially invited, will not feature.

The squad eventually reached 19 players following the late call-up of Ibrahim Ajasa. The FC Rostov midfielder joined the team in Nizhny Novgorod ahead of the game.

Among those in camp are Stanley Nwabali, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Frederick, Kenneth Igboke, Chibuzor Nwoko, Umar Abubakar, Peter Edokpolor, Abdullahi Bewene, Umar Abdullai, Atata Michael, Aderemi Adeoye, Isaac James and Michael Stephen.

The reshuffle gives several fringe players a chance to make a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Iheanacho returns

Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to return to the starting line-up after missing Nigeria's recent AFCON qualifiers.

The Bursaspor forward has been recalled after more than 16 months away from the national team and comes into the fixture in impressive form, having scored 11 goals in eight appearances in Turkey.

His return could provide additional firepower alongside Moses Simon and Adams, while the Russia friendly offers Iheanacho an opportunity to re-establish himself in Chelle's plans.

"I am really happy to be here, and I will enjoy it with the boys, and hopefully we will have a very lovely outing on Tuesday," Iheanacho said in an interview with the Super Eagles media team.

Russia bring strong momentum

Russia will start as confident hosts after recording consecutive victories over Iran and Namibia.

Their latest result was particularly emphatic, a 6-0 demolition of Namibia on Saturday that showcased the attacking depth available to Valery Karpin.

Dynamo Moscow forward Konstantin Tyukavin scored in that victory and remains one of the players Nigeria will have to monitor closely. He has also contributed four goals and an assist in seven league appearances this season.

Russia will also be without some key personnel, with Aleksandr Golovin sidelined by an ankle injury and Krasnodar striker Dmitry Vorobyov leaving the camp.

Despite those absences, the hosts have enough attacking options to pose a significant test for Nigeria.

Tuesday's meeting will be only their second.

Their first encounter ended 1-1 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in June 2025.

Russia took the lead through a Semi Ajayi own goal before Tolu Arokodare equalised in the 71st minute, scoring his first goal for the Super Eagles after capitalising on a poor back pass.

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More than 38,000 tickets have been sold for Tuesday's return fixture at the 41,300-capacity Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The Verdict

This is a useful test for a Nigeria side still taking shape under Chelle.

The coach will want more defensive discipline than his team showed against Guinea-Bissau. At the same time, the return of Iheanacho and the involvement of several less-established players offer chances to assess his options.

Russia, meanwhile, arrive with the confidence of a side that has scored seven goals in its last two matches.

With both teams missing important players, the contest could come down to which side adapts better to the changes.

For the Super Eagles, however, Chelle's brief is clear: deliver a convincing performance and leave Nizhny Novgorod with a positive result.