Nigeria: NAF Crash - Can Demands Transparent Probe, Stronger Safety Measures

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condoled with the families of personnel killed in the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crash near Igbokoda, Ondo State, demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

The Christian body said the tragedy was a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by men and women of the Armed Forces and the burden borne by their families, urging Nigerians to keep the bereaved families and the Nigerian Air Force in their prayers.

In a statement by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association also called for stronger aviation safety measures, including improved aircraft maintenance, operational procedures and emergency response systems.

"Every life lost is precious. We must therefore continue to strengthen aviation safety, aircraft maintenance, operational procedures and emergency response systems, particularly in the interest of personnel who undertake difficult assignments on behalf of the nation," Archbishop Okoh said.

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CAN extended its condolences to the families of the deceased personnel, the Nigerian Air Force, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the people and government of Ondo State, while praying for comfort for all those affected by the crash.

"The men and women of our Armed Forces make enormous sacrifices in the service of our nation. Their families also bear the weight of those sacrifices. At this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are particularly with the bereaved families and their colleagues in the Nigerian Air Force.

"CAN welcomes the decision to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. We urge that the investigation be thorough, professional and transparent, and that its findings and safety recommendations receive the necessary attention," Archbishop Okoh said.

The CAN president also called on Nigerians to remember the affected families and the Nigerian Air Force in their prayers.

"May God grant eternal rest to the departed, comfort to the bereaved, and wisdom to all those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting lives," Archbishop Okoh said.