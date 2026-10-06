West Africa: Ghana Warns Citizens Over Fake Jobs and Forced Cybercrime in Zambia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Ghanaians seeking employment in Zambia to be cautious of fraudulent job offers that could expose them to human trafficking and forced involvement in cybercrime.

The warning follows the arrest of six Ghanaians in Lusaka, Zambia, during a joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Department of Immigration on August 23, 2026.

According to the Ministry, the operation targeted a facility suspected of being involved in organised cybercrime activities and led to the arrest of 79 people, including 10 Zambians and 69 foreign nationals.

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The Ministry said six of the foreign nationals arrested were Ghanaians.

It explained that reports received by the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka indicated that some of those arrested had been recruited through what appeared to be legitimate employment opportunities, including online data entry jobs.

However, the Ministry said some were allegedly forced into online scam activities after their passports were confiscated by their employers.

It warned that the situation highlights how human trafficking groups are using fake employment opportunities to lure unsuspecting job seekers into illegal activities.

The Ministry has therefore advised Ghanaians travelling to Zambia or seeking employment there to thoroughly verify job offers, recruitment agencies and prospective employers before travelling.

Ghanaians living in Zambia have also been urged to remain vigilant when responding to online job opportunities and maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka for consular assistance when necessary.

The Ministry said the government remains committed to protecting the welfare and interests of Ghanaians travelling to or living outside the country.