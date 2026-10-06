Ghana: Government to Launch Three Key Legal Frameworks On Social Protection, Gender Equity

Three major legal instruments on social protection and gender equity will be officially launched on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in Accra.

The instruments are the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148), the Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) and the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522).

Held under the theme "Building An Inclusive, Equitable and Resilient Ghana: From Legislation to Impact," the launch marks a significant step in strengthening Ghana's legal and institutional framework for social protection while advancing gender equity and inclusion.

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Act 1148 provides the legal foundation for a coordinated national social protection system, aimed at promoting the well-being of people experiencing poverty, vulnerability and social or economic risks, and provides institutional arrangements to strengthen coordination and delivery of interventions.

The Social Protection Regulations 2026 (L.I. 2521) provide the regulatory framework to support implementation of the Act, while the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522) provide the framework for implementing the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121) and advancing its objectives on gender equity and inclusion.

Together, the three legal instruments will strengthen coordination, accountability and implementation across social protection and gender equity programmes, while clarifying the responsibilities of institutions involved.

The launch will also deepen public understanding of the new legal and regulatory frameworks and highlight the need to translate provisions into practical outcomes for citizens.

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will officially launch the instruments.

The event will bring together government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, social protection stakeholders, the private sector and traditional leaders.