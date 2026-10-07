Nigeria: Peter Obi - I Won 2023 Election but There's No Evidence

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he has no evidence to prove his claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, but maintained that he remains convinced that he actually won.

Obi made the statement in a recent interview with BBC Africa while discussing his claims about the outcome of the 2023 election and his decision to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Asked whether he had evidence to substantiate his claim that he won the 2023 election, the former Anambra State governor said, "There's no evidence. Everything is not based on evidence."

He, however, immediately reaffirmed his position, saying, "I won the election and that's where I will end. I don't like going back to the past. I won the election (2023). Well, there's no evidence but I won the election."

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The interviewer also asked Obi about his repeated claims that the 2023 presidential election was rigged, despite his legal challenge to the outcome being dismissed by the courts.

"I don't like going back to the past. I sustain what I said," Obi responded.

Obi contested the February 25, 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party, finishing third according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner with 8,794,726 votes, followed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar with 6,984,520 votes. Obi polled 6,101,533 votes.

Obi and the Labour Party challenged the result before the Presidential Election Petitions Court, alleging, among other issues, electoral irregularities and non-compliance with electoral laws.

The five-member tribunal dismissed the petition on September 6, 2023, and affirmed Tinubu's election.

Obi subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court, but the apex court dismissed his appeal on October 26, 2023, and affirmed the lower court's decision upholding Tinubu's election.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ruled that Obi's appeal lacked merit and upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Despite the judicial outcome, Obi has continued to maintain that the 2023 election was not a true reflection of the wishes of voters.

The former governor is now preparing for another presidential contest in 2027, this time as the candidate of the NDC.