Nigeria: Muric Raises Concern Over Hijab Restriction At OAU International School

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed concern over the reported restriction of hijab-wearing female students at the International School, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

MURIC alleged that some Muslim students were prevented from entering the school premises for several days because they were wearing hijabs.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group said the students were subsequently informed that they would have to wait until December 2026, when the university council is expected to deliberate on the matter.

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According to MURIC, the affected students eventually removed their hijabs and returned to school.

The group described the development as discriminatory and called on the university and the International School authorities to respect students' religious rights.

MURIC said, "Hijab-wearing female Muslim students of the International School, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, were recently locked out of school for weeks because the authorities refused to allow them into the school compound unless they removed their hijabs."

The organisation argued that the restriction amounted to a violation of religious freedom, citing Section 38 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

It also questioned the decision to prevent students from attending classes over their choice to wear the hijab, arguing that the issue could affect the education of the affected girls.

MURIC urged the OAU and the International School authorities to lift what it described as the ban on hijab and allow the students to return to school without restrictions on their religious attire.

The group also expressed concern about the possible impact of the dispute on relations between the university community and residents of Ile-Ife.

It said: "We charge the authorities of OAU and the International School to respect the laws of the land regarding freedom of religion. One faith should not be used to oppress another."

MURIC further argued that the school's rules should not conflict with constitutional provisions on religious freedom.

It called for an immediate resolution of the matter, saying the International School should promote access to education while accommodating the religious rights of its students.

The group also urged the university authorities to address the concerns of parents and other stakeholders over the matter.

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MURIC said it expected the university and the school authorities to resolve the issue in a manner that would promote peaceful coexistence and protect the educational interests of the affected students.