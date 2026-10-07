Ghana: Francis Dabang Wins Gja Award

Francis Dabre Dabang of the New Times Corporation, publishers of The Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, has won the Business and Economics Reporting category at the 5th Upper East Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

Mr Dabang was among 15 journalists honoured for excellence in journalism at a ceremony held in Bolgatanga on Saturday, October 2, 2026.

He was recognised for his 2025 story, titled: 'The Economic Toll of the Bawku Chieftaincy Turmoil on a Region Struggling to Breathe,' which examined the devastating impact of the prolonged conflict on businesses, livelihoods and economic activity in the Upper East Region.

The report highlighted how persistent violence, coupled with targeted and sporadic curfews, disrupted commerce, destroyed livelihoods and weakened economic confidence in Bawku and the region.

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It further showed how fear and insecurity had constrained economic activity, with women and children among those worst affected.

In its citation, the judging panel described the story as an "insightful and relevant economic report" that examined the far-reaching consequences of the conflict on businesses, livelihoods and economic activity.

The judges said the report demonstrated how prolonged conflict could disrupt commerce, undermine livelihoods, weaken economic confidence and constrain regional development.

"It successfully connects a complex socio-political challenge of the Bawku conflict with its tangible economic consequences for individuals, businesses and communities," the citation stated.

Mr Dabang expressed appreciation to the GJA and the Upper East Region, saying the recognition would encourage him to pursue more public-interest journalism.

"I see this award as an encouragement to continue pursuing public-interest stories, particularly stories that give voice to communities and bring attention to issues that have implications for development," he said.

The Upper East Regional GJA Chairman, Albert Sore, urged journalists to go beyond routine reporting and hold duty-bearers accountable.

Speaking on the theme: 'Beyond the Headlines: The Media Role in Promoting Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for Safe Motherhood and Quality Healthcare,' he urged journalists to visit facilities, ask difficult questions, document challenges and follow up on commitments.

The Upper East Regional Minister also urged journalists to uphold professional and ethical standards, stressing that "Awards may recognise excellence, but professional integrity is the greater and lasting honour."