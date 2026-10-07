Ghana: Ecobank Opens Digital Learning Centre for 2,000 Pupils

Ecobank Ghana PLC has inaugurated a refurbished Digital Learning Centre (DLC) at the La-Nkwantanang Cluster of Schools in the La-Nkwantanang Municipality to equip pupils with digital skills for the future.

The facility, fitted with 26 computers and other accessories, was financed by Ecobank Ghana under its Transforming Africa Through Education programme as part of activities marking the Ecobank Group's 40th anniversary.

The centre is expected to serve more than 2,000 pupils from eight basic schools within the cluster, providing them with practical skills in coding, web development, animation, robotics, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Speaking at the inauguration in Accra as part of the 2026 Ecobank Day celebration, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana PLC, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, said the initiative reflected the bank's commitment to preparing young people for a rapidly changing digital world.

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In remarks delivered on her behalf, she said the theme for this year's celebration, "Building Tomorrow's Skills Today", underscored the importance of equipping young people with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills to understand and use technology.

"This year's theme: 'Building Tomorrow's Skills Today', reflects a simple but important truth: the future will belong to young people who are equipped with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills to understand and use technology," she said.

Mrs Osei-Poku said technology was transforming education, communication, employment and business, making it important for children to acquire digital skills from an early age.

She said the centre was more than a room equipped with computers, describing it as a platform where pupils could explore ideas, develop their creativity, solve problems and discover opportunities that could shape their future.

"This Centre has been created for you. Be curious about how technology works. Do not be afraid to experiment, ask questions, make mistakes and try again," she told the pupils.

She said Ecobank affiliates across Africa had built or refurbished 66 IT laboratories over the past three years, benefiting more than 46,000 children and young people.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Philip Aidoo, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Head of Planning and Statistics, Mr Wisely Boakye Marfo, commended Ecobank Ghana for the initiative.

He said the facility demonstrated the bank's commitment to equipping pupils with the skills required to remain relevant in an increasingly digital-driven world.

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The Head Teacher of Nkwantanang M/A Basic School 1, Mr Thomas Kwasi Lissah, also expressed gratitude to Ecobank for the intervention.

He said the facility would significantly enhance the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) among pupils within the cluster.