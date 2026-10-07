Ghana: Rev. Dr Kweitsu Earns Recognition for Contribution to Audiology

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KRISPAT Hearing Centre, Rev. Dr (H.C.) Christian Kwetey Kweitsu, has been honoured at the third edition of the 100 African Most Influential Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The award recognised his contribution to audiology in Ghana and beyond, as well as his efforts to raise public awareness about ear health.

Rev. Dr. Kweitsu was honoured alongside other notable Ghanaians, including Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, an Irish-Ghanaian Catholic missionary, and the Chief Executive Officer of RIET Group of Companies, Godwin Tamakloe.

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Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, Rev. Dr Kweitsu expressed appreciation for the recognition, saying it would motivate him to continue contributing to the well-being of people and the development of society.

He urged Ghanaians not to underestimate the value of their individual contributions to national development, stressing the need for people to remain committed to serving their communities, regardless of how small their efforts might appear.

Rev. Dr Kweitsu said dedication and service could eventually earn recognition.

KRISPAT Hearing Centre, one of Ghana's leading ENT service providers, offers hearing care services to people with hearing difficulties. It has facilities in Accra, with branches in Tema and Takoradi.

Beyond his professional practice, Rev. Dr Kweitsu is the author of Hearing Aids, a book that educates the public on hearing challenges, their causes, preventive measures and the role of hearing aids in helping people with hearing loss lead productive lives.

The 100 African Most Influential Awards is organised by The Business Executive and the International Business Council (IBC), in collaboration with the African Chamber for Trade (ACT).

The awards recognise individuals whose professional contributions and service have made an impact in their respective sectors and communities across Africa.

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