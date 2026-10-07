Ghana: Breast Society Urges Women to Prioritise Screening

THE Breast Society of Ghana has urged women to prioritise breast screening and seek prompt medical attention when they notice symptoms, saying early detection and timely treatment could significantly improve breast cancer survival outcomes.

The society said breast cancer remained the leading cause of cancer and cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana, but stressed that early-stage breast cancer was curable, with survival rates of more than 90 per cent among patients treated in Ghana.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of the Breast Society of Ghana, Prof. Josephine Nsaful, and the General Secretary, Ms Enam Setsoafia, the Society said Ghana had the modalities and specialist expertise required to treat and cure breast cancer.

It said the country had also become a hub for specialist care in the West African sub-region.

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The statement, issued in Accra yesterday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, popularly known as Pinktober 2026, said too many women continued to seek treatment only after the disease had become advanced, when it was no longer curable.

It said advanced breast cancer limited treatment options, made treatment more prolonged and expensive, and resulted in poorer survival outcomes.

The Society attributed delays in diagnosis and treatment to a combination of factors, including limited awareness, fear, stigma, misinformation, financial constraints, geographical barriers and delays within the healthcare system.

It stressed that early action began with recognising that breast cancer could affect anyone, mostly women but also men, and urged the public not to ignore breast symptoms.

It identified breast lumps, nipple discharge and other breast abnormalities as warning signs requiring prompt medical attention, while stressing that regular screening remained the best means of early detection.

The Society, therefore, called on all women to take advantage of free primary healthcare services and present themselves for breast screening at health facilities across the country.

It also called for an end to myths and misconceptions surrounding breast cancer and its treatment, saying no woman should delay seeking medical attention because of fear of losing her breast, fear of chemotherapy, the belief that breast cancer was a spiritual curse or reliance solely on unproven remedies.

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The Society urged families and communities to support rather than stigmatise people affected by breast cancer.

It also called on the media, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organisations and community leaders to promote accurate information and encourage timely care-seeking.

Healthcare professionals and health institutions were urged to strengthen systems to reduce avoidable delays, with healthcare providers encouraged to assess, investigate and refer clients with breast symptoms promptly.