Ghana: GRA Probes Alleged Gh¢600 Extortion At Kia

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced investigations into an alleged extortion involving a Customs Officer stationed at the Kotoka International Airport, following an allegation that the officer collected GH¢600 from a TikToker without issuing a receipt.

The Authority said it had taken note of a video circulating on social media by a TikToker, Lady Rev. Adwoa Pretty, in which she alleged that the Customs Officer collected the money from her without providing a receipt.

In a statement, the GRA assured the public that it had commenced investigations into the matter and would update the public on its findings when the process was completed.

The Authority said it remained committed to upholding integrity, accountability and professionalism in the discharge of its mandate.