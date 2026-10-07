Ghana: Nurse Accused of Spreading False News Granted Gh¢100,000 Bail

The 40-year-old nurse, Ms Salomey Awiti Baffoh, accused of spreading false news and abetting crime, has been granted GH¢100,000 bail by the Adenta Circuit Court.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared before the court on Monday.

The Presiding Judge, Mrs Angela Attachie, granted the bail with a condition that the accused produce two sureties, both of whom must be civil servants earning a monthly salary of not less than GH¢3,000.

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Ms Baffoh was also directed to report to the Hesua Police Station once every two weeks.

The case has been adjourned to February 27. The prosecution did not oppose the bail application.

The accused is alleged to have links with the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account operated by UK-based TikTok personality, Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as "Ghana Jollof".

Ms Baffoh was represented in court by the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

According to the prosecution, Ms Baffoh acted as a local liaison for Kodua, recruiting individuals to circulate videos produced by her on various social media platforms.

The prosecution further alleged that Ms Baffoh handled financial transactions connected to the social media activities.

Police investigations, the prosecution said, uncovered financial links between Ms Baffoh and Kodua.

It said forensic examination of Ms Baffoh's mobile phone and mobile money transaction records allegedly revealed transactions connected to the activities.

The prosecution also alleged that Ms Baffoh recruited other persons to redistribute and circulate videos produced by Kodua across various social media platforms. Read More