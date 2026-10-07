Ghana: We Must Make the Space Agency a Development Tool

The government's decision to advance plans to transform the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) into a fully-fledged Ghana Space Agency is a welcome step.

But the real test will not be the creation of another public institution. It will be whether the agency can translate space science and satellite technology into practical solutions to some of the country's most pressing development challenges.

The government says Cabinet has approved the proposal and that work is underway to draft the necessary legislation. That process must be given the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

For too long, space technology has appeared distant from the everyday concerns of ordinary Ghanaians. Yet satellite and geospatial technologies already have direct applications in areas such as agriculture, flood monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, telecommunications, forest and water surveillance, and the protection of coastal ecosystems. Ghana faces these challenges every day.

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The country has experienced devastating floods, rapid urbanisation, pressure on agricultural land and growing threats to forests, water bodies and coastal communities. Better access to timely satellite data could significantly strengthen the country's ability to anticipate, monitor and respond to such problems.

It is therefore encouraging that the proposed agency is expected to provide a stronger institutional framework for coordinating space activities, national programmes, research and innovation, public-private partnerships and international cooperation.

But legislation alone will not put Ghana into the space age.

The Ghanaian Times is particularly concerned by the revelation that Ghana currently has no satellite in space and continues to depend on third-party providers, especially during emergencies such as floods.

This dependence should strengthen, rather than weaken, the country's determination to develop its own capacity.

Equally worrying is the reported condition of the GSSTI facility at Kuntunse, commissioned in 1981, where maintenance costs are high and only two astronomers are available.

These are not merely institutional shortcomings. They point to the need for a deliberate national investment in space science, infrastructure and human capital.

Ghana cannot establish a Space Agency in name while leaving it without the equipment, specialists and financial resources required to function effectively.

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The agency must have a clear mandate, measurable targets and sustainable funding.

Government must therefore move quickly to complete the legislative process while consulting researchers, engineers, universities, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders.

The process must also create opportunities for young Ghanaian scientists, engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs to develop expertise and businesses around the growing space economy.

There is also a strong case for partnerships. Ghana does not need to build every capability from scratch. Strategic collaboration with countries and institutions with established space programmes can help accelerate technology transfer, skills development and infrastructure.

At the same time, the proposed agency must be protected from unnecessary bureaucracy and political interference. Its leadership should be based on competence, innovation and a clear understanding of the strategic importance of space technology to national development.

The immediate task, therefore, is to move from ambition to implementation.

Let us not allow the proposed Ghana Space Agency to become another impressive name on paper.

The country must seize this opportunity to build the expertise, infrastructure and partnerships needed to participate meaningfully in the global space economy.