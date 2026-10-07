Nigeria: Military Aircraft Crash - Manual Bush Cutting, Difficult Terrain Impede Rescue Operation

The difficult terrain also hampered its deployment in the water and as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday when this report was filed, the escavator that would have speeded up the process was still ashore trying to figure out how to get into the water.

The site of the ATR-42 aircraft crash at Igbokoda, in Ilaje LGA of Ondo State, on Tuesday, witnessed apprehension from residents over the slow and unprofessional deployment of rescue efforts.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the crash at about 2 p.m. to join some locals who rode on canoes, using machetes to cut through the bush leading to the crash site.

Although the Ondo State Government had ordered the deployment of logistics to the site, the state's amphibious escavator did not arrive Igbokoda until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

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The difficult terrain also hampered its deployment in the water and as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday when this report was filed, the escavator that would have speeded up the process was still ashore.

With the inability of the escavator to get in, rescuers comprising NEMA officials, firemen, police, soldiers and locals manually paddled their boats into the narrow and grassy water way to commence operations.

Many residents who either came to show sympathy or wanted to see what was going on said they were not sure if the boats could make it to the spot because of the difficulty.

Ondo State Maritime Commander, R. Gajere, said he was the first to locate the site and was only able to access it by a canoe.

Mr Gajere spoke to journalists at Igbokoda shortly after the police leadership paid an on the spot visit to the crash site.

He said he and his team managed to pull out a few pieces of bodies and plane parts.

He solicited cooperation among operating agencies to ensure quick and through evacuation.