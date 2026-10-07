Nigeria: Military Aircraft Crash - Manual Bush Cutting, Difficult Terrain Impede Rescue Operation

6 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The difficult terrain also hampered its deployment in the water and as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday when this report was filed, the escavator that would have speeded up the process was still ashore trying to figure out how to get into the water.

The site of the ATR-42 aircraft crash at Igbokoda, in Ilaje LGA of Ondo State, on Tuesday, witnessed apprehension from residents over the slow and unprofessional deployment of rescue efforts.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the crash at about 2 p.m. to join some locals who rode on canoes, using machetes to cut through the bush leading to the crash site.

Although the Ondo State Government had ordered the deployment of logistics to the site, the state's amphibious escavator did not arrive Igbokoda until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The difficult terrain also hampered its deployment in the water and as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday when this report was filed, the escavator that would have speeded up the process was still ashore.

With the inability of the escavator to get in, rescuers comprising NEMA officials, firemen, police, soldiers and locals manually paddled their boats into the narrow and grassy water way to commence operations.

Many residents who either came to show sympathy or wanted to see what was going on said they were not sure if the boats could make it to the spot because of the difficulty.

Ondo State Maritime Commander, R. Gajere, said he was the first to locate the site and was only able to access it by a canoe.

Mr Gajere spoke to journalists at Igbokoda shortly after the police leadership paid an on the spot visit to the crash site.

He said he and his team managed to pull out a few pieces of bodies and plane parts.

He solicited cooperation among operating agencies to ensure quick and through evacuation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.