Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku, Amaechi Won't Get 25 Percent Votes in Rivers, Adc Presenting Joint Ticket of Corruption - Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched a blistering attack on the opposition, declaring the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as a "joint ticket of corruption."

He spoke during a high-powered political engagement on Monday, at a Town Hall interactive meetings with the Rumueme and Apara Kingdoms in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area Rivers State.

The former Rivers State governor maintained that such a desperate coalition stands no chance of securing the mandatory 25% constitutional vote share in strategic states like Rivers, dismissing their electoral value as empty posturing built on a foundation of unmitigated graft.

Weaving his trademark fiery rhetoric with a reminder of past administrative records, Wike referenced the damning verdict passed on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by his principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

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He noted that a candidate whose monumental corruption baggage was unmasked and catalogued by no less a figure than his former boss can hardly lay claim to moral integrity.

The inclusion of former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi into the equation, Wike noted, only worsens an already morally bankrupt ticket, compounding a legacy defined by self-service rather than public accountability.

He said; "When I saw Atiku on television yesterday, asking Nigerians to take any money giving to them by people from the party in power, that it will be stolen money, I said haa, Atiku is now an apostle of anti-corruption?

"The same Atiku that his boss described as corrupt and that one of his major regrets is making him (Atiku) his Vice President is talking."

Shifting focus to the broader national landscape, Wike made it crystal clear that his ultimate political preoccupation remains securing a resounding victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Dismissing the opposition's noise as the desperate gasps of political jobbers, the FCT Minister declared that President Tinubu's reelection bid is a settled matter.

He called on the people of Rivers State to shun those that are deceiving Nigerians and vote for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said Tinubu has done and brought several development to Rivers State.

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He said; "Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the president's reelection. When I am eating, I think about the president's reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the president's reelection.

"Let us forget sentiment and vote the person that has recognized the people of Rivers State with dividends of democracy and with several appointments.

"I know the reelection of Tinubu in 2027 will be easier that that of 2023. We should appreciate Tinubu and ensure massive votes for him. We can do it".

The minister emphasized that he harbors no illusions about the heavy political battles ahead.

Addressing the stakeholders in Rumuemeand Apara Kingdoms, Wike cautioned against internal friction and endless communal distractions orchestrated by elements seeking to destabilize the grassroots.

He stressed that true political capacity stems from organic connection with the people, contrasting the transparent vision of the current administration with the dark records of those seeking to return to power through compromised alliances.

Wike said; "What will be, will be. You don't need to kill yourself.. Anything that God said would be, it would be".

Wike also faulted the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi describing him and others as 'unelectable' politicians.