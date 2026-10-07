Chad: Govt Seeks Repositioning of MNJTF to Tackle Lake Chad Threats

The Federal Government has called for the repositioning of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to enable it to effectively respond to evolving security threats in the Lake Chad Basin.

The government said the security environment in the region had changed considerably since the establishment of the MNJTF 11 years ago, requiring a more adaptive approach to regional security.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), made the call on Tuesday at the National Defence College, Abuja, while speaking at the opening of a High-Level International Forum on the MNJTF and security in the Lake Chad region.

Musa urged participants to go beyond assessing the past performance of the MNJTF and focus on repositioning the force for greater effectiveness in the coming decade.

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The minister, however, acknowledged the challenges confronting the force, including changing security dynamics in the Sahel and adjustments in the support provided by some international partners.

He said the theme of the forum, "Repositioning the MNJTF to Effectively Combat Evolving Threat Dynamics in the Lake Chad Region," was therefore timely.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the forum provided an opportunity for practitioners, policymakers, academics and strategic partners to reflect on the MNJTF's experience and continuing relevance.

Oluyede also called for the institutionalisation of regular reviews of the MNJTF to ensure that the force remained relevant, adaptable and fit for purpose as the security environment evolved.