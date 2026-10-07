Nigeria: Diphtheria Claims 2 Lives As 5 Hospitalised in FCT

Two people have reportedly died while five others are receiving treatment following suspected cases of diphtheria in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Kasim Mohammed Ikwa, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Prof. Tahir, on Monday.

Ikwa, who was led by the CMD to the hospital's disease treatment centre where the five patients were receiving treatment, said the two deceased victims were from Zuba.

He said two of the patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital were also from Zuba, while the remaining three were from Dagiri in Gwagwalada Area Council.

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The chairman expressed concern over the reported cases and said he visited the treatment centre to assess the situation and strengthen preventive measures within the area council.

During the visit, Ikwa inspected the ward where the patients were receiving treatment and directed the council's health department to immediately commence sensitisation and awareness campaigns across rural communities to prevent further spread of the disease.

He also directed that a vehicle be provided for emergency response and that funds be released to support necessary disease-control measures.

Ikwa reaffirmed his administration's commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of residents, assuring that the council would continue to support relevant health authorities in containing the disease.

Responding, the CMD of UATH, Prof. Tahir, assured the chairman that there was no need for panic, explaining that diphtheria was not peculiar to the FCT.

He, however, stressed the need for continued vigilance and strict adherence to appropriate public health measures, noting that the hospital had the capacity to manage the disease.

Tahir commended the chairman for his prompt intervention and requested the establishment of a mop-up ward to decongest the hospital's existing wards and improve the management of patients.